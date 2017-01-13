Fashion, Film, & Music Ventures To Create Young Millionaires

Leading companies from the fashion, film & TV, and music industries have created a new venture and opportunity in select cities for artists and entrepreneurs to jump start their careers.

Hollywood - California - US

Victoria Weintraub

Victoria Weintraub

-- Most economy experts cringe at hearing "I'm pursuing my passion"; particularly when this statement is made by a person from the high school or college-age demographic. Our history has shown the majority financial anaylists on Wall Street to be disdain toward young Americans who pursue entrepreneurship and the arts as a primary means of employment. Even for the geununiely gifted, starting a career in fashion, music, or film can be very unlikely. According to the U.S. work cencus of 2015 17% of Americans ages 18-30 pursue a career in fashion, film, or music, and only 3% of that total actually sustain their themselves in that capacity for more than two years.Now despite the numbers, which certainly don't lie, and regardless of the enormous opposition in such a pursuit there are still facts real success does happen. Just consider your favorite singer, or favorite designer, or even your favorite how-to-guru. So then how does one lessen the obstacles and broaden the opportunities in order to change the odds? Several billion dollar entertainment companies have banned together in hopes of providing a formidable solution.Niall O'Connor, Chief Intelligence Officer at Apple, states "We first began with clarifying and personalizing our agenda as if we in the shoes of a millennial artist or creative talent. In order to set forth the straightest, shortest, most realistic path to real success we needed to identify a number of things: What does a highly competitive, gifted, and/or skilled creative talent look like? In other words, how do we clearly and simply identify a consummate (fashion, film, or music) talent, and from there what is the fastest way to determinate whether said talent should be considered a "brand" or a "service"….and the specifications continue". Apple set up a dozen more profile algorithms and industry work scenarios in a 16 week testing and research symposium. They enlisted top analysts from well known New York and LA media corporations. With additional minds supporting the tests and research Apple began to render compelling theories on how to advance the careers of creative artists who are in the fields of fashion, film, and music. The symposium ended at the close of summer 2016, but not before the birth of a new concept-phenomena geared to launch a new trend between commerce & artistry!In 2017 Apple along with its partners Sony Music, HBO Films, Mercedes Benz/Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, Netflix, and Relativity Media will debut a new brand in American pop culture. "Young Moguls" is a corporate sponsored multi-media platform designed to find the next generation of Icons across the film, fashion, and music industries. In this, its debut year, the "Young Moguls" executive producers will plant six $500,000.00 creative start-ups, for six creative teams, in six U.S. cities. Relativity Media Rep Jan Carson further explains the YM concept. "YM will assign a series of unprecedented challenges to a hand selected team of creative artists who are locally-based. . Each team member has to be good enough to compete with or surpass a commercially known or famous individual who performs the same talent or skill. These team members are facing the same sets of circumstances that today's CEO's are confronted with in order to maintain their billion dollar brands & career", Carson concluded. Denis Weiss, Vice President of Development at HBO Networks says "The blessing of YM is that we have the pleasure of bringing a real chance at destiny to individuals who would otherwise not have the ability to access an opportunity of this magnitude. It's always an emotional moment to witness an artist as they come into the understanding of what their dream is really going to cost them. I've been shocked at the amount of talented people who'd rather give up than sustain the pressure."Around-the-clock camera crews are set to visually document the full journey; at each location; from beginning to end. "Young Moguls" the documentary motion picture is slated for a 4th of July release. The journey recap, individual stories from each of the team members, and the day to day business of grooming a new empire will all continue on the world's stage as an original 11-episode series on NETFLIX airing late Fall/Holiday 2017.Creative talent interested in auditioning for a "Young Moguls" team, you may do so under the following categories which are limited and exclusive to: fashion artist, designer, seamstress, tailor, bespoke & couture pattern makers, fit or campaign model, curator, stylist, makeup and/or hairstylists, barber/groomer, cosmetologist (colorists,lash, brow skin, nail technician) filmmaker, editor/engineer, graphics/electronic/print/visual artist, music producer/writer, music performance artists, creative director, art director, film/tv producer/writer.All candidates to be submitted must be a current resident, presently living in any of the following cities or adjacent metropolitan areas: (The 2017 "Young Moguls" selected cities are as follows)San Deigo, Raleigh, St. Louis, Houston, Seattle, and Washington D.C. Young Mogul submissions and castings are being facilitated by Hollywood PR firm, Popconic Media Ltd., and are only accepted via email. Submission email should include your full legal name, a short bio within the email and not attached, your social media links, and one head shot photo—high resolution. A professional photo is not required.Candidate Submission Contact Information:Victoria WeintraubYoung Mogul Castings 2017Email Address: v.weintraub@popconic.com