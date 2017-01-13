Local Acura Dealers Host Acura Supercar at STL Auto Show

 
ST. LOUIS - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Gateway Area Acura Dealers Association (GAADA) is proud to host the 2017 Acura NSX, on display this weekend at the St. Louis Auto Show. The auto show will be going on January 19-22 at the America's Center and the Dome in St. Louis.

The NSX is the only supercar made in America, manufactured in Ohio. Debuting in 1989, the original Acura NSX forever changed the sports car world by combining exotic car styling, Honda's VTEC technology, and aerodynamics inspired by Formula One vehicles and the cockpit styling of fighter jets.

The NSX introduced and defined Acura's approach to "Precision Crafted Performance," with its cutting‐edge design and innovative technology that provided exotic car performance for real drivers in the real world. Like Acura's "Precision Crafted Performance" DNA guided the creation of the original NSX, every aspect of this new NSX is a next‐generation expression of those same values.

"We are so excited to welcome the 2017 NSX to the St. Louis Auto Show. The NSX is the crown jewel of the Acura brand and we can't wait to show off the newest generation supercar," said Tom Fogerty, president of GAADA, and general manager of Mungenast St. Louis Acura.

"I think many Acura fans were disappointed that there wasn't an NSX last year at the show," said Steve Brown, general manager at Frank Leta Acura, one of GAADA's three dealerships.

The 2017 Acura NSX achieves a blend of timeless sports car values with next‐generation technologies and was named in the 2017 AutoGuide.com Reader's Choice Car of the Year Award and Road & Track's 2017 Performance Car of the Year. Acura and supercar fans can check out the pristine white 2017 NSX at the Acura booth at the St. Louis Auto Show this weekend.

Custom orders for your own 2017 NSX can be made with Mungenast St. Louis Acura and Frank Leta Acura of the GAADA. Build and configure your NSX at http://www.GatewayAreaAcuraDealers.com .

About Gateway Area Acura Dealers:
The Gateway Area Acura Dealers consists of three dealerships throughout St. Louis and Springfield. For more information, visit http://www.GatewayAreaAcuraDealers.com .

