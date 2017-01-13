News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Commercial Cleaning Services; The New Style for Improving Business
Improving business interest in local consumers can be a daunting task. But when your business receives an award for being commercial cleaning conscious, business begins to boom.
Allen Maintenance Corporation, of Lincoln Park, MI, has been recognized as a professional commercial cleaning service provider, for more than 25 years.
CEO, Jerry Allen, built Allen Maintenance Corporation, with the support of local corporations such as U.S. Foods, Vernors, and Faygo. Today, this commercial cleaning service provider remains atop of its industry game. After all, new clients include: Pepsi Bottling Company.
Jerry equates this long-term success to a due diligence and good team building efforts. After all, his team of 20 staff members, male and female, maintain building maintenance for both, large and small, corporations throughout the surrounding Metro Detroit Area.
Services provided, includes: removal of contaminated waste products, removal of germs and bacteria build-up from desktop surfaces, including door knobs, handles, and keyboards. Sanitation of restrooms, removal of soil and grit from carpet and floors, and damp and wet mopping. Of course, specialty sanitation services are provided upon request.
Additionally, the Allen Maintenance Blog (allenmaintenancejanitorial.blogspot.com)
To learn more about Allen Maintenance Corporation, and how this corporation can help improve your business, log on to their Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com Or, contact their office Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm, at 313.383.4840.
Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse