Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Announces Local Discounts and Unique Winter Special Events

-- The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad (D&SNGRR)™, which offers distinctive year-round rail experiences and special events to passengers of all ages in the remote, scenic wilderness and high-mountain landscape of Colorado's San Juan National Forest, today announced it is kicking off 2017 by offering deeply-discounted adult and child fares on select dates in January and February to residents of 11 counties in the Four Corners states, and an impressive series of February special events which cater to couples, photographers, and railfans.The D&SNGRR's distinctive February excursions include the Snowdown Balloon Rally Train on Sat., Feb. 4; its always-popular Romance On The Rails Brunch Train, in celebration of Valentine's Day, on Sat., Feb. 11; and winter photography trains on Sat., Feb. 18 and Sun., Feb. 19. This year's winter photography tours are particularly appealing to shutterbugs and railfans alike, as they will offer rides aboard the famed Galloping Goose No. 5 motor now owned by the city of Dolores, Colorado, and riding the D&SNGRR rails in the winter for the first time in over 60 years."After a very successful 2016 in which the D&SNGRR saw significant increases in overall ridership volume and special event attendance, we wanted to start the new year on the right note by expressing our appreciation to Four Corners-area residents for their ongoing support by giving them a chance to experience this incredible treasure in their very own backyards — at very affordable rates," said Allen C. Harper, head of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, and chairman and chief executive officer of American Heritage Railways. "In addition, we have a fantastic collection of special events on tap for February that are sure to delight scenic railroad aficionados of all kinds, from families and amateur photographers, to hot air balloon enthusiasts and couples celebrating their love. Here at the D&SNGRR, we feel fortunate we can design and orchestrate exceptional and enjoyable events such as these that offer truly one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests."In January and February, residents of 11 counties across the Four Corners state, can ride standard class to Cascade Canyon on select dates for just $27.90 per person for adults, and $16.20 per person for children. Guests may book their reservations by phone or online, and seating is subject to availability. Additionally, passengers must use promo codeshow valid identification proving localThe D&SNGRR is proudly sponsoring the Snowdown Balloon Rally Mass Ascension on Snowdown Saturday, Feb. 4. First staged in 1979, Snowdown is an annual five-day winter celebration in Durango specifically created to stimulate tourism in the city during the typically slow winter months, and features a diverse range of special events, including a parade of lights, golf tournament, and vaudeville show.As part of the celebration, the D&SNGRR is hosting, for the 16consecutive year, the Snowdown Balloon Rally Train, a special excursion during which the train stops in the middle of the Animas Valley for guests to view the mass ascension of dozens of colorful, eye-popping hot-air balloons participating in the rally. Once the train is at rest, passengers have the option of disembarking for approximately 20 minutes to get a better view of the balloons up close and personal. After the balloons drift off, the train will continue to Cascade Canyon for a short break by the Animas River before returning to Durango.Snowdown Balloon Rally Train standard-class tickets are $62.00 per person for adults and $36.00 per person for children. First-class tickets aboard the Knight Sky and Alamosa railcars are $169.00 per person. All fares are subject to a 7% historic preservation fee. Food and beverages are available for purchase in the train's concessions car.Couples of all ages can celebrate Valentine's Day in style aboard the D&SNGRR's always popular Romance On The Rails Brunch Train on Sat., Feb. 11. First-class guests will enjoy a sumptuous, gourmet champagne brunch, live music, and fresh-cut roses for the ladies while traveling through a majestic winter wonderland along the beautiful Animas River. Romance On The Rails combines the railroad's signature turn-of-the-century ambiance and service with a pleasurable ride on a historic, steam-powered locomotive to make incredible memories and an unforgettable experience for any couple.First-class tickets, which include brunch, are $169.00 per person, and all guests must be at least 21 years of age. Standard-class tickets are available for adults at $62.00 per person, and for children at $36.00 per person. Standard-class guests will have access to the train's concession cars, where they may purchase snacks, hot and cold lunch items, beverages, cocktails, and souvenirsOn Sat., Feb. 18 and Sun., Feb. 19, the D&SNGRR is hosting its annual winter photography train rides for amateurs and professionals. This year's excursions will feature a very special guest, world-famous Galloping Goose No. 5, which is running in the winter for the first time in over 60 years.Tickets for the Sat., Feb. 18 excursion are $119 per person, and include photo run-bys and a tour of the Tacoma Plant. Tickets for the Sun., Feb. 19 trip are $189 per person, and include six photo run-bys, breakfast pastries, lunch, and beverages.