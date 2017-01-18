News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Boks Kar Accepted to Founders Space SF
Lehigh Valley Startup heading out to San Francisco to Change the Automotive FinTech Space with a Simple Car Payment System.
Founders Space Accelerator Winter Program 2017 starts January 30 and runs through February 10. BOKSKar will participate in two weeks of intensive programs, including workshops, lectures, and mentoring the startup to meet investors on Pitch Day on February 10th. In Silicon Valley jargon, "Pitch day" is when investors mint founders with cash to help excel their companies into billion-dollar "Unicorn" status.
"We're very excite to be accepted to one of the top 10 startup accelerator programs in the nation, our startup is on a mission to help all consumers save money on their vehicle cost", said Rudy Ferraz, Boks Kar's Founder and CEO. "The technology we've developed will forever change how we all pay for our cars and the cost associated with it."
Boks Kar's technology will help all consumers save money on the long-term costs on owning their vehicle, consumers now and even in the last few years are finding the increasing costs of fuel, maintaining, insurance and even parking the car has effected every consumer's paycheck. Now with Boks Kar joining the ranks of other startups at Founders Space, it will help excel Boks Kar to offer its program to much needed consumer market. "The automotive financial system is 100+ years old, it's been the same old tech and it hasn't changed since Henry Ford developed the Model-T." said Rudy Ferraz, Boks Kar's CEO.
****************************
About Founders Space
Top Ten Ranked Incubator by both Forbes and Inc. Magazine, Founders Space [www.foundersspace.com] is run by entrepreneurs who have learned the ins and outs of starting businesses. Their two-week intensive training programs covers everything from building business plans to attracting investors and effective marketing strategies. At the end of the course, dozens of the top 100 investors, venture capitalists, and angels are invited to Pitch Day to hear founders pitch their business proposals. Contact: Naomi Kokubo - naomi.kokubo@
About BOKSKar
Founded in 2014, Boks Kar [http://www.bokskar.com]
Media Contact
Chris Long
chris.long@bokskar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 18, 2017