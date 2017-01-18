 
Industry News





Boks Kar Accepted to Founders Space SF

Lehigh Valley Startup heading out to San Francisco to Change the Automotive FinTech Space with a Simple Car Payment System.
 
 
Boks Kar | All in One Car Payment™
Boks Kar | All in One Car Payment™
 
EASTON, Pa. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Boks Kar, a local Easton startup focused on providing consumers with an easy payment system for their car payments and car related cost.  Has announced today that the startup has been accepted to Founders Space one of San Francisco the top ten Startup Accelerator programs, to accelerate its business and focus on bringing its core automotive financial payment technology to the Lehigh Valley and PA market in the next 3 months.

Founders Space Accelerator Winter Program 2017 starts January 30 and runs through February 10.  BOKSKar will participate in two weeks of intensive programs, including workshops, lectures, and mentoring the startup to meet investors on Pitch Day on February 10th.  In Silicon Valley jargon, "Pitch day" is when investors mint founders with cash to help excel their companies into billion-dollar "Unicorn" status.

"We're very excite to be accepted to one of the top 10 startup accelerator programs in the nation, our startup is on a mission to help all consumers save money on their vehicle cost", said Rudy Ferraz, Boks Kar's Founder and CEO.  "The technology we've developed will forever change how we all pay for our cars and the cost associated with it."

Boks Kar's technology will help all consumers save money on the long-term costs on owning their vehicle, consumers now and even in the last few years are finding the increasing costs of fuel, maintaining, insurance and even parking the car has effected every consumer's paycheck. Now with Boks Kar joining the ranks of other startups at Founders Space, it will help excel Boks Kar to offer its program to much needed consumer market.  "The automotive financial system is 100+ years old, it's been the same old tech and it hasn't changed since Henry Ford developed the Model-T." said Rudy Ferraz, Boks Kar's CEO.

About Founders Space

Top Ten Ranked Incubator by both Forbes and Inc. Magazine, Founders Space [www.foundersspace.com] is run by entrepreneurs who have learned the ins and outs of starting businesses. Their two-week intensive training programs covers everything from building business plans to attracting investors and effective marketing strategies. At the end of the course, dozens of the top 100 investors, venture capitalists, and angels are invited to Pitch Day to hear founders pitch their business proposals. Contact: Naomi Kokubo - naomi.kokubo@gmail.com

About BOKSKar

Founded in 2014, Boks Kar [http://www.bokskar.com] is a leading automotive financial company that addresses the entire cost of car ownership, from car payments and insurance to regular maintenance. Instead of juggling multiple monthly car payments and being surprised by "hidden" costs, BOKSKar's patented Intelligent Algorithm calculates these cost and combines them into a single manageable payment. Additionally, as consumer circumstances change, BoksKar's program offers flexible payment options that encompass the total cost of car ownership and simplify the way that consumers access financial, insurance, maintenance tools that helps consumers save money.

