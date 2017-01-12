Sign up for the FREE Expand Your Personal Brand sample chapter to unlock my secrets!

Expand Your Personal Brand by Carla R Jenkins

End

-- Amazon bestselling author Carla R Jenkins wants your personal brand to pop! Jenkins stated that 'It is important more than ever than you stand out in from the crowd. You are competing with so many people, you have to carve your own niche in order to be successful. That's why I have Expand Your Personal Brand.'Her book eliminates the learning curve. It contains the lessons that I have learned through trial and error over my years' in the workplace. Here is a sample chapter from my book. Avoid the same mistakes that I have made along the way by getting Expand Your Personal Brand.Expand Your Personal Brand gives the reader 20 top business lessons that every professional must know to achieve branding success. After every chapter there is an exercise allowing to instantly get to work expanding your personal brand. Jenkins is generously letting people read a sample chapter of her Amazon bestselling author. I value people's time and money so providing a free chapter is a great way to show my commitment to personal branding. Furthermore, I am very confident that the reader will like my content and message that he will buy my book.Get the FREE Expand Your Personal Brand chapter here:Carla R Jenkins, the CEO of Phenomena Corporation, a Washington, DC- based project management consultancy. She is a two-time Amazon bestselling author of Expand Your Personal Brand and HER Chronicles 2. Moreover, Jenkins has been selected as a Sn.ips Social Media Network participant. Sn.ips is a social media campaign which connects bloggers with businesses for marketing campaigns.In addition, Jenkins is a stellar expert specializing in business, branding, project management and positive change management. Carla R Jenkins is a business visionary and trailblazer who coaches and leads organizations and individuals in meeting their business, economics, branding and project management needs. Furthermore, in 10 years' work experience, Ms. Jenkins has received 4 promotions in 10 years. She is also the chief blogger for PositivityChange, a positive change management blog, and PM.Expert, a project management blog.