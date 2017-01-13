 
News By Tag
* New Book
* Series
* Fantasy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Alisse Lee Goldenberg's THE CITY OF ARCHES shines a light on Queen Learsi's forbidden love affair

#Scandal Plus Queen fights to regain her home in latest Sitnalta Series installment
 
 
City_Of_Arches_Front_Final
City_Of_Arches_Front_Final
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* New Book
* Series
* Fantasy

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Austin - Texas - US

AUSTIN, Texas - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Three really is the magic number when it comes to the Sitnalta Series by YA-Fantasy Goddess, Alisse Lee Goldenberg.  THE CITY OF ARCHES is the third book in Goldenberg's Sitnalta series and picks up right where THE KINGDOM THIEF, Book Two, left off. Sitnalta, the blue- haired heroine is settling back into her regained home when she finds letters from her deceased mother, Queen Learsi. Learsi's letters detail her steamy love fest with an enigmatic wizard named Kralc. Can you say scandal?

"Goldenberg's THE CITY OF ARCHES is a charming take on the traditional fantasy offering just enough differences (such as the protagonist's disability) to keep even a jaded reader intrigued," said Charles De Lint, the award winning author of The Newford Series. Karen Dales, best-selling author of The Chosen Chronicles agrees and said, "Alisse Lee Goldenberg's imagination and storytelling is absolutely superb. She had me turning pages well past my bedtime and I don't regret it in the least. Fantastic and fabulous, a story for everyone to fall in love with."

"Learsi's tale is absolutely captivating. She is strong and incredibly brave. For Learsi, being deaf isn't something that holds her back. In fact, she thrives against all odds," said Zara Kramer, Publisher at Pandamoon Publishing. "THE CITY OF ARCHES is a rich, intriguing story that will have you glued to the page for Learsi's journey and because who doesn't love a good royal scandal? Goldenberg's latest is a welcome addition to Pandamoon's growing catalog of YA-Fantasy novels, including EVERLY by Meg Bonney and the upcoming CRIMSON MOON by Christine Gabriel.

Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpublishing.com.

Contact
Elgon Williams, Global Publicist
Pandamoon Publishing
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pandamoonpublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:New Book, Series, Fantasy
Industry:Books
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pandamoon Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share