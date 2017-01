Alisse Lee Goldenberg's THE CITY OF ARCHES shines a light on Queen Learsi's forbidden love affair

#Scandal Plus Queen fights to regain her home in latest Sitnalta Series installment

City_ Of_ Arches_ Front_ Final

Contact

Elgon Williams, Global Publicist

Pandamoon Publishing

***@pandamoonpublishing.com Elgon Williams, Global PublicistPandamoon Publishing

End

-- Three really is the magic number when it comes to the Sitnalta Series by YA-Fantasy Goddess, Alisse Lee Goldenberg. THE CITY OF ARCHES is the third book in Goldenberg'sseries and picks up right where THE KINGDOM THIEF, Book Two, left off. Sitnalta, the blue- haired heroine is settling back into her regained home when she finds letters from her deceased mother, Queen Learsi. Learsi's letters detail her steamy love fest with an enigmatic wizard named Kralc. Can you say scandal?"Goldenberg's THE CITY OF ARCHES is a charming take on the traditional fantasy offering just enough differences (such as the protagonist's disability) to keep even a jaded reader intrigued," said Charles De Lint, the award winning author ofKaren Dales, best-selling author ofagrees and said, "Alisse Lee Goldenberg's imagination and storytelling is absolutely superb. She had me turning pages well past my bedtime and I don't regret it in the least. Fantastic and fabulous, a story for everyone to fall in love with.""Learsi's tale is absolutely captivating. She is strong and incredibly brave. For Learsi, being deaf isn't something that holds her back. In fact, she thrives against all odds," said Zara Kramer, Publisher at Pandamoon Publishing. "THE CITY OF ARCHES is a rich, intriguing story that will have you glued to the page for Learsi's journey and because who doesn't love a good royal scandal? Goldenberg's latest is a welcome addition to Pandamoon's growing catalog of YA-Fantasy novels, including EVERLY by Meg Bonney and the upcoming CRIMSON MOON by Christine Gabriel.Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpublishing.com