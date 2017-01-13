News By Tag
Alisse Lee Goldenberg's THE CITY OF ARCHES shines a light on Queen Learsi's forbidden love affair
#Scandal Plus Queen fights to regain her home in latest Sitnalta Series installment
"Goldenberg's THE CITY OF ARCHES is a charming take on the traditional fantasy offering just enough differences (such as the protagonist's disability) to keep even a jaded reader intrigued," said Charles De Lint, the award winning author of The Newford Series. Karen Dales, best-selling author of The Chosen Chronicles agrees and said, "Alisse Lee Goldenberg's imagination and storytelling is absolutely superb. She had me turning pages well past my bedtime and I don't regret it in the least. Fantastic and fabulous, a story for everyone to fall in love with."
"Learsi's tale is absolutely captivating. She is strong and incredibly brave. For Learsi, being deaf isn't something that holds her back. In fact, she thrives against all odds," said Zara Kramer, Publisher at Pandamoon Publishing. "THE CITY OF ARCHES is a rich, intriguing story that will have you glued to the page for Learsi's journey and because who doesn't love a good royal scandal? Goldenberg's latest is a welcome addition to Pandamoon's growing catalog of YA-Fantasy novels, including EVERLY by Meg Bonney and the upcoming CRIMSON MOON by Christine Gabriel.
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpublishing.com.
