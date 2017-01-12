News By Tag
Nigeria Alternative Energy Expo 2017 Call for Papers
The Advisory Board of the Nigeria Alternative Energy Expo invites Energy experts to present a paper at the 7th NAEE in Abuja
This year event theme is "Harnessing tomorrow's Energy Today: A Unified Approach "». The development of renewable energy will be driven by the mutual exchange between future market requirements and technical innovation. In that respect, the NAEE 2017 offers an excellent opportunity for the whole value chain, from equipment and material suppliers up to application driven players and from academic research institutions up to downside industry, to share and discuss leading-edge renewable energy technologies.
Since its beginning in 2011, international attendees representing over 40 countries from all continents have participated in NAEE, internationally renowned keynote speakers have presented latest achievements in the transition to renewable energy.
The scope of NAEE2017 covers a broad range of hot topics like renewable energy technologies, energy efficiency, green energy, climate change, sustainable energy systems and smart grid.
This 7th edition will be organized into 5 PLENARY SESSIONS covering all topics of interest of the whole value chain. We invite you to express interest by clicking here (http://www.nigeriaalternativeenergyexpo.org/
Deadline to submit your abstract: Friday, February 24 2017.
TOPICS:
§ Solar Energy
§ Wind Energy
§ Sea Power
§ Hydroelectric Power
§ Thermal and Recycling
§ Biomass
§ Command and control systems for RE
§ Eco-Design
§ Transportation generation
§ Distribution Power System
§ Batteries and energy storage
§ Energy harvesting
§ Renewable energy for IT equipment
§ Green technology
§ Hydrogen energy storage
§ Energy efficiency
§ Smart Grid
Share your knowledge and expertise with an international audience of professionals in 2017. We kindly request that you share this call with your colleagues.
Please visit the conference page on http://www.nigeriaalternativeenergyexpo.org for more information or contact:
Douglas Duncan
Senior Conference Manager
info@nigeriaalternativeenergyexpo.org
+44 203 239 6611
Media Contact
Dunglas Duncan
Mathesis event
+44 203 239 6611
info@mathesisconsulting.com
