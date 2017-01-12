 
News By Tag
* Solar
* Nigeria
* Exhibition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* FCT
  Abuja
  Nigeria
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


Nigeria Alternative Energy Expo 2017 Call for Papers

The Advisory Board of the Nigeria Alternative Energy Expo invites Energy experts to present a paper at the 7th NAEE in Abuja
 
 
NAEE exhibition
NAEE exhibition
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Solar
* Nigeria
* Exhibition

Industry:
* Energy

Location:
* FCT - Abuja - Nigeria

Subject:
* Events

FCT, Nigeria - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Advisory Board of the Nigeria Alternative Energy Expo (NAEE 2017) invites Energy experts to present a paper at the 7th NAEE in Abuja, from October 18 to 20, 2017.  The 7th Edition of the Nigeria Alternative Energy Expo (NAEE 2017) aims to provide an international forum to facilitate discussion and knowledge exchange of findings of current and future challenges and opportunities in all aspects of renewable and sustainable energy.

This year event theme is "Harnessing tomorrow's Energy Today: A Unified Approach "». The development of renewable energy will be driven by the mutual exchange between future market requirements and technical innovation. In that respect, the NAEE 2017 offers an excellent opportunity for the whole value chain, from equipment and material suppliers up to application driven players and from academic research institutions up to downside industry, to share and discuss leading-edge renewable energy technologies.

Since its beginning in 2011, international attendees representing over 40 countries from all continents have participated in NAEE, internationally renowned keynote speakers have presented latest achievements in the transition to renewable energy.

The scope of NAEE2017 covers a broad range of hot topics like renewable energy technologies, energy efficiency, green energy, climate change, sustainable energy systems and smart grid.

This 7th edition will be organized into 5 PLENARY SESSIONS covering all topics of interest of the whole value chain.  We invite you to express interest by clicking here (http://www.nigeriaalternativeenergyexpo.org/call-for-paper/) or send us email: loc@nigeriaalternativeenergyexpo.org

Deadline to submit your abstract: Friday, February 24 2017.

TOPICS:

§  Solar Energy

§  Wind Energy

§  Sea Power

§  Hydroelectric Power

§  Thermal and Recycling

§  Biomass

§  Command and control systems for RE

§  Eco-Design

§  Transportation generation

§  Distribution Power System

§  Batteries and energy storage

§  Energy harvesting

§  Renewable energy for IT equipment

§  Green technology

§  Hydrogen energy storage

§  Energy efficiency

§  Smart Grid

Share your knowledge and expertise with an international audience of professionals in 2017. We kindly request that you share this call with your colleagues.

Please visit the conference page on http://www.nigeriaalternativeenergyexpo.org for more information or contact:

Douglas Duncan
Senior Conference Manager

info@nigeriaalternativeenergyexpo.org

+44 203 239 6611

Media Contact
Dunglas Duncan
Mathesis event
+44 203 239 6611
info@mathesisconsulting.com
End
Source:Mathesis Events
Email:***@mathesisconsulting.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar, Nigeria, Exhibition
Industry:Energy
Location:FCT - Abuja - Nigeria
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share