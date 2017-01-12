 
Industry News





Local San Antonio Nonprofit Veteran Organization Nominates First Female Chairperson

 
 
SAN ANTONIO - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Confidential Government Solutions, a 501c3 nonprofit career education and training company for Veterans, Military Members in transitions and their families, nominated and approved two new board members, and their first non-military female Chairperson.

The New Board Chairperson is Mrs. Sheema Harris, a Military Spouse and award-winning industry leader.  The two new board members are Mrs. Joanne Lofton, a retired Army Sergeant Major and Military Spouse and Mrs. Joanne Kline, a Special Education Elementary School Teacher and Military Spouse.

Board Chairperson Harris is a former corporate executive with consistent top performing recognition from billion dollar global clients. She is passionate about the military community and believes CGS' Veterans to Civilian Assistant Program (V-CAP) is the right program with the right steps to help our members advance in their career.  Harris has served on several nonprofit boards in the San Antonio community to include the Lions Club and the San Antonio Human Resource Management Association.  Harris brings significant experience in fundraising and building strong community relationships.  As the new chairperson, she is excited and honored to build upon the vision of the first two board chairmen, retired Navy Captain, Mr. Michael Farlow and retired Air Force LT. Colonel, Angelo Haygood.

Both board members Lofton and Kline were nominated and approved for executive board positions.  Lofton is the new Board Treasurer and Kline is the new Board Secretary for the 2017 calendar year.

The entire organization is excited about kick starting the New Year beginning with their LeftRightStep.org classes at St. Philips College on Thursday, January 19, 2017.  For additional information, please contact TJ Haygood, Executive Director at TJHaygood@LeftRightStep.org or Sheema Harris, Board Chairperson at SheemaHarris@LeftRightStep.org.

