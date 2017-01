She's Ready! TWK 2017 List Of Emerging Women Speakers

In 2012, there were 284,600 conventions, conferences and tradeshows in the U.S. Who was missing from many of those events? Women speakers.

TWK 2017 List of Emerging Women Speakers

Lisa N. Alexander

-- The blog site, This Woman Knows, has released their 2017 Emerging Women Speakers list. This list is the first for the blog and includes a diverse group of women whose topics range from motivational to marketing and technology.The 18 women selected "have powerful messages and great stage presence" and "are prepared to bring value to an organization's event," according to the blog post.The women named to the list, presented in random order, include Kailei Carr; women's leadership, Janelle Hoyland; spirituality, Loretta Williams Gurnell; motivational and empowerment, Cordelia Gaffar; health and wellness for moms, Kerry Connelly; motivational and empowerment, Michelle Ngome; marketing and networking, Lisa N. Alexander; women's leadership and empowerment, Aundrea Y. Wilcox; women's leadership and personal branding, Jenny Garrett; leadership and motivational, Shequita Lee; business and social media, Marcy Williams; professional and business, Mary Rodwell; motivational and empowerment, Justina Page; motivational and empowerment, April Peters; women in technology, Sharee Cammon; motivational and empowerment, Chilonda Clebourn; motivational and empowerment, Denika Carothers; relationships and Evangeline Caridas; success in the workplace.The speaker's websites, videos, and social media connections can be found on the This Woman Knows blog site. http://thiswomanknows.com/ 2017-list-of- emerging-women- spe...