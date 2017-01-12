News By Tag
The Holleran-Bouck Team Earns 2017 Five Star Real Estate Agent Award
Fewer Than 1 Percent of All Agents Have Received the Award for 11 Consecutive Years
Based on an independent survey of recent home buyers and industry peers, the Five Star Award is presented to fewer than 7 percent of real estate agents in a given market. Criteria includes customer service, integrity, market knowledge, communication, negotiation, closing preparation, post-sale service, finding the right home, marketing of the home, and overall satisfaction. Agents also must receive a favorable regulatory and complaint-history review. Winners will be featured in the April issue of Sarasota Magazine.
Consisting of Joe and Virginia Holleran and Lisa Bouck, the Holleran-Bouck Team also has been designated a RE/MAX Gold Club member based on 2016 production. Fewer than 15% of RE/MAX agents worldwide achieve this level.
The Sarasota office is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. The team can be reached at (941) 308-6584 or theholleranteam@
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices, both based on transactions. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
