Fidelity National Title Group Announces Newest National Commercial Services Operation in Colorado
The NCS Colorado division will be led by a formidable leadership team that includes: Tony Matlock, Senior Vice President, National Commercial Operations; Lance Capel, Senior Vice President, Western Regional Sales Director; Darren Hone, Senior Vice President, Underwriting, and Stephanie Taylor, SVP, Operations. Under the leadership of Tony and Lance, Darren, and Stephanie, the NCS Colorado division will deliver exceptional services to our customers and provide them with great national resources and value added tools for local and national transactions. As a leading provider of title and escrow services, NCS Colorado will also afford our clientele the choice of three strong national underwriters:
Tony Matlock brings 34 years of experience in the title industry to his leadership role at NCS Colorado. "Our new operation in Colorado represents an amazing opportunity for Fidelity National Title Group to continue providing world-class service in the Denver metro area through a unified customer experience. Customers will have access to our vast national resources for their commercial transactions, with the local knowledge and expertise they've come to expect from FNTG brands," says Tony.
Lance Capel is a title industry veteran bringing nearly 30 years of experience to the division. "The combining of our commercial resources will provide a strong competitive advantage both locally and nationally for FNTG in the Colorado market, while also creating an operation with a top notch settlement team and unsurpassed customer service," says Lance.
Darren Hone brings over 28 years of title industry and underwriting experience to the new division. "NCS Colorado is well-positioned to compete by offering an innovative approach to today's changing marketplace. We tailor our services to each client's specifications, which truly differentiates us as a leader in the industry," says Darren.
Stephanie Taylor brings over 25 years of title and escrow experience to NCS Colorado. "At NCS Colorado, it is important to us that every one of our clients feel appreciated, valued, and able to have a voice. We are always willing to go the extra mile for our clients," says Stephanie.
FNTG NCS Colorado will commence operations on January 17th, 2017. To learn more about our newest division, please visit http://fntgstudio.com/
ABOUT FNTG NCS
Fidelity National Financial, Inc., is the parent company to National Commercial Services, Colorado. FNF is a leading provider of title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company and its title insurance underwriters collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. FNF is ranked #311 on the 2016 Fortune 500 list and is the highest ranked company in the title insurance industry on the list. For more information, visit www.fnf.com. For more information on FNTG, visit www.fntg.com.
Karim Moullemaaz, VP, Brand Director
***@fnf.com
