Flagship Cruises & Events Maintains & Upgrades Major Yacht In Fleet
Flagship Cruises & Events Repowers M/V California Princess with Scania Marine Diesels and Kohler Generators
For over 78 years Boatswain's Locker has been supplying marine propulsion engines, transmissions and drives, auxiliary power, parts and accessories to commercial and recreational marine customers. Boatswain's Locker is the exclusive distributor in the southwest U.S. and Hawaii for YANMAR marine diesel engines, KOHLER gas and diesel generators, and Hamilton Water Jet propulsion systems. They also distribute Scania and STEYR MOTORS commercial marine diesel engines.
About Flagship: Delighting San Diego passengers since 1915, Flagship Cruises & Events offers extraordinary experiences in San Diego Bay, including gourmet dinner cruises, harbor cruises, jetboat thrill rides, holiday parties, private charters, corporate events, weddings, award-winning brunches, whale watching, ferry services, and water taxis. The unchanging part of this historical company's operations is their commitment to providing quality services at the best value to visitors and residents of San Diego. Their multilevel yachts are adorned with luxury finishes and cruise along 25 miles of waterfront scenery, to deliver a locally-sourced gourmet dining experience that is widely recognized as the best in its class. To learn more about Flagship Cruises & Events, please visit:
http://www.flagshipsd.com
Media Contact
Tim Rongley
Director of Marketing
800-44-CRUISE
***@flagshipsd.com
