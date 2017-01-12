Flagship Cruises & Events Maintains & Upgrades Major Yacht In Fleet

Flagship Cruises & Events Repowers M/V California Princess with Scania Marine Diesels and Kohler Generators

Media Contact

Tim Rongley

Director of Marketing

800-44-CRUISE

***@flagshipsd.com Tim RongleyDirector of Marketing800-44-CRUISE

End

-- Flagship Cruises and Events has repowered the 115' dinner cruise ship M/V California Princess with a pair of Scania DI13 (13L) 350hp marine diesel engines and a pair of KOHLER 99kW 99EOZCJ marine diesel generators. The engines and generators were provided by Boatswain's Locker in Costa Mesa, CA and installed by Marine Group Boat Works, LLC. in National City, CA .For over 78 years Boatswain's Locker has been supplying marine propulsion engines, transmissions and drives, auxiliary power, parts and accessories to commercial and recreational marine customers. Boatswain's Locker is the exclusive distributor in the southwest U.S. and Hawaii for YANMAR marine diesel engines, KOHLER gas and diesel generators, and Hamilton Water Jet propulsion systems. They also distribute Scania and STEYR MOTORS commercial marine diesel engines.About Flagship: Delighting San Diego passengers since 1915, Flagship Cruises & Events offers extraordinary experiences in San Diego Bay, including gourmet dinner cruises, harbor cruises, jetboat thrill rides, holiday parties, private charters, corporate events, weddings, award-winning brunches, whale watching, ferry services, and water taxis. The unchanging part of this historical company's operations is their commitment to providing quality services at the best value to visitors and residents of San Diego. Their multilevel yachts are adorned with luxury finishes and cruise along 25 miles of waterfront scenery, to deliver a locally-sourced gourmet dining experience that is widely recognized as the best in its class. To learn more about Flagship Cruises & Events, please visit: