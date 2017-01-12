 
News By Tag
* Dining Cruises
* Harbor Tours
* Whale Watching
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Flagship Cruises & Events Maintains & Upgrades Major Yacht In Fleet

Flagship Cruises & Events Repowers M/V California Princess with Scania Marine Diesels and Kohler Generators
 
SAN DIEGO - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Flagship Cruises and Events has repowered the 115' dinner cruise ship M/V California Princess with a pair of Scania DI13 (13L) 350hp marine diesel engines and a pair of KOHLER 99kW 99EOZCJ marine diesel generators. The engines and generators were provided by Boatswain's Locker in Costa Mesa, CA and installed by Marine Group Boat Works, LLC. in National City, CA .

For over 78 years Boatswain's Locker has been supplying marine propulsion engines, transmissions and drives, auxiliary power, parts and accessories to commercial and recreational marine customers. Boatswain's Locker is the exclusive distributor in the southwest U.S. and Hawaii for YANMAR marine diesel engines, KOHLER gas and diesel generators, and Hamilton Water Jet propulsion systems.  They also distribute Scania and STEYR MOTORS commercial marine diesel engines.

About Flagship: Delighting San Diego passengers since 1915, Flagship Cruises & Events offers extraordinary experiences in San Diego Bay, including gourmet dinner cruises, harbor cruises, jetboat thrill rides, holiday parties, private charters, corporate events, weddings, award-winning brunches, whale watching, ferry services, and water taxis. The unchanging part of this historical company's operations is their commitment to providing quality services at the best value to visitors and residents of San Diego. Their multilevel yachts are adorned with luxury finishes and cruise along 25 miles of waterfront scenery, to deliver a locally-sourced gourmet dining experience that is widely recognized as the best in its class. To learn more about Flagship Cruises & Events, please visit:

http://www.flagshipsd.com

Media Contact
Tim Rongley
Director of Marketing
800-44-CRUISE
***@flagshipsd.com
End
Source:
Email:***@flagshipsd.com Email Verified
Tags:Dining Cruises, Harbor Tours, Whale Watching
Industry:Tourism
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Flagship Cruises & Events PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share