Country(s)
Industry News
Increasing Investors ROI by Changing Property Management Software
Using Appfolio makes everything faster and more efficient. Tenants can make payments 24/7 with the new online system. Tenants can even make cash payments through their local 7/11 store if that is their choice. Maintenance requests are handled faster and follow-up is easier, providing tenants with superior service keeps them staying longer which increases overall owner return. Providing electronic payments and accounting for owner/investors allows them to receive their funds faster without a chance of a check getting lost in the mail. In the long run, everything is done with greater efficiency which equates to a stronger return on investment.
Give them a call at 725-244-4700 or contact them through their website at https://www.property-
Contact
Atlas Group LC, Andrew Pourghahreman
725-244-4700
***@property-
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse