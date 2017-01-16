Increasing Investors ROI by Changing Property Management Software

 

We Support Our Property Management Owners
LAS VEGAS & HENDERSON, Nev. - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Changing can be difficult. Not to change can spell disaster.  After 20 years in the real estate industry, the Atlas Group LC, a residential Las Vegas property management firm, changed its property management software from a desktop program to a more efficient cloud based system.  A cloud based system allows the firm to work on properties and challenges from anywhere day or night.

Using Appfolio makes everything faster and more efficient.  Tenants can make payments 24/7 with the new online system.  Tenants can even make cash payments through their local 7/11 store if that is their choice.  Maintenance requests are handled faster and follow-up is easier, providing tenants with superior service keeps them staying longer which increases overall owner return.  Providing electronic payments and accounting for owner/investors allows them to receive their funds faster without a chance of a check getting lost in the mail.   In the long run, everything is done with greater efficiency which equates to a stronger return on investment.

Give them a call at 725-244-4700 or contact them through their website at https://www.property-mgmt.com/

