January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Lee Canyon Adds Snowshoeing to its 2016/17 Winter Season Offerings

Snowshoe rentals available for hiking along Lee Canyon's new Nordic trail
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Lee Canyon now offers snowshoeing on a new 1.2-mile Nordic trail at the McWilliams Recreation Area that is managed by Lee Canyon. Snowshoe rentals are $10 at Lee Canyon Sports or guests can use their own equipment. Snowshoeing is available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Snowshoeing may be new at Lee Canyon, but it is a winter sport that dates back 6,000 years.  According to Snowshoeing Magazine, there are over four million snowshoers in the U.S., and it continues to grow in popularity, due in part to its health benefits. An independent study by the University of Vermont shows snowshoers can burn 420 to 1,000 calories per hour. Snowshoeing also burns twice the calories as walking at the same speed.

"Snowshoeing as a new winter offering provides locals and visitors the opportunity to experience Lee Canyon in a new way," said Dan Hooper, Lee Canyon's general manager. "Snowshoeing is a great family or individual activity. With such a large population of hikers in the Las Vegas Valley, this is a great addition to our winter recreation experience and offerings."

In addition to enjoying the pristine setting of Lee Canyon, other benefits of snowshoeing are improved coordination, balance, and toned hip flexors and thigh muscles as well as increasing one's energy and endurance.

Snowshoers are advised to dress warmly and wear waterproof footwear. The McWilliams Recreation Area has picnic spots and fire pits available for use. The picnic area and trail can be reserved for private functions by contacting the resort.

Weather permitting, Lee Canyon's winter season is expected to run through March 2017. For more information about the resort, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

About Lee Canyon

Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails that are accessed via three chair lifts and one tubing lift and an additional 250 acres of hike-to terrain. Lee Canyon averages 161 inches of snowfall per year and offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain park, and lodge amenities include dining, a retail shop and a host of summer activities.  For more information, please visit www.leecanyonlv.com. Follow Lee Canyon on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LeeCanyonLV/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/LeeCanyonLV) and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/skilasvegasvideos).

Contact
Leslie Salguero
***@forteprlv.com
