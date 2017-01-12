Country(s)
Industry News
Wahsega Labs Exhibiting at FETC 2017 Conference in Orlando, Florida Next Week
ATLANTA - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Wahsega Labs will be exhibiting at the Future of Education Technology Conference from January 24th through the 27th, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. Their booth, number 812, will be located in the North/South Building of the Orange County Convention Center. FETC is currently the largest national, independent education technology conference, showcasing thousands of education and technology leaders from around the world. Wahsega Labs will be demonstrating their intercoms, zone controllers, and their line of speakers which can slash installation costs by up to 45% with the 2x2 Ceiling Speakers with InformaCast and SIP. Product demonstrations will focus on features utilizing the InformaCast®
Demos will give visitors an idea of the savings they will enjoy when using the Wahsega 2x2 Ceiling Speakers. Installation costs can be one of the biggest line items when adopting new technology, and Wahsega's revolutionary design can cut those costs significantly while also reducing IT equipment by 50%.
Wahsega Labs will welcome Brad Jungemann from SingleWire (InformaCast)
Cisco Education
Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected. At Cisco, customers come first, and an integral part of our DNA is creating long-lasting customer partnerships and working with them to identify their needs and provide solutions that support their success.
Wahsega Labs
Wahsega Labs is the designer and manufacturer of the highest quality VoIP products in the market. Our team is made up of industry veterans with experience in design, manufacturing, software development, sales and support. From the very beginning, we have designed our products, support and culture specifically for installers.
Cisco Education on the web:
http://www.cisco.com/
InformaCast on the web:
https://www.singlewire.com/
Wahsega Labs on the web:
https://www.wahsega.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse