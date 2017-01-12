News By Tag
Ontario Mills Lights up the Lunar New Year
California's largest outlet and value retail shopping destination celebrates the Year of the Rooster with traditional performances, activities and giveaways on January 28
As January 28 officially kicks off this year's Lunar New Year, Ontario Mills joins in the celebration. Starting at 1:30p.m. in Fashion Alley, guests will be treated to face painters, balloon artists, a themed photo booth and a special Teavana tea station with cookies, all available while supplies last. The performances will begin at 1:30 p.m. with theatrical stilt performers, dressed in ceremonial costumes, walking and greeting guests. To follow, five professional Kung Fu martial artists will perform individual routines at 2:30 p.m. For the grand finale, the Ane Thanh Lion Dance Group will perform a traditional and honorary lion dance show with live drumming and cymbals at 3:30 p.m.
"From the diversity of the Inland Empire to the international guests hailing from over 80 different countries worldwide, we're proud to host an event celebrating culture and custom," said Lisa Restaino Morony, Director of Marketing at Ontario Mills. "As Ontario Mills has celebrated countless milestones this past year, we're looking forward to what fortunes The Year of the Rooster will continue to bring."
The festivities continue throughout the day with exclusive prizes from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. Guests who spend $55 or more and present their receipts at the Lunar New Year informational table in Fashion Alley, will receive either a Lunar New Year tote or special hand-fan, while supplies last. Ontario Mills will also be distributing Lunar New Year Offer Guides featuring over 20 special retailer offers from January 27 through February 19.
For more information and further updates, visit http://www.simon.com/
About Ontario Mills
Ontario Mills, California's largest outlet and value retail shopping destination, offers the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores, including Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Coach Factory Store, UNIQLO, Ulta Beauty, Tommy Bahama Outlet, Nordstrom Rack, H&M, Forever 21, J.Crew Factory, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Hollister Co. Outlet, Michael Kors, Tory Burch Outlet and Nike Factory Store. Shoppers can enjoy dining and entertainment venues such as Market Broiler, Rainforest Cafe, Dave & Buster's, Blaze Pizza, Johnny Rockets, GameWorks, Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theatre and AMC 30 Theatres.
For more information on Ontario Mills, please call (909) 484-8300, visit http://www.simon.com/
About The Mills®, A Simon Company
The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills' are well located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami)
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and an S&P100 company (Simon Property Group). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
Media Contact
Blaze PR
(310) 395-5050
mkovacs@blazepr.com
