CGS3 Adds New Partner, Two Associate Attorneys to Expanding Commercial Real Estate Law Firm

 
 
SAN DIEGO - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Crosbie Gliner Schiffman Southard & Swanson LLP (CGS3) announced today the addition of three attorneys to its expanding commercial real estate practice:  Michael Cato as partner and Jamie Altman Buggy and Collin Waring as associate attorneys.

Cato, Buggy and Waring join 17 other attorneys and six paralegals at CGS3, a Southern California-based commercial real estate law firm that has emerged as a powerhouse among a new generation of law firms that are transforming the legal industry.

"Adding exceptional talent like Michael, Jamie and Collin to our growing firm is just one of the many steps we are taking to attract best-in-class attorneys that are committed to providing an unparalleled client experience to our clients in California and beyond," said CGS3 partner Sean Southard. "All three come from Big Law backgrounds, but share our passion for quickly getting deals done by focusing on key issues, leveraging off unmatched industry experience and thoroughly understanding our clients' business objectives."

CGS3's newest partner, Cato is a San Diego real estate and finance attorney who represents both local and national real estate developers, owners and investors. Previously a partner at Solomon Ward Seidenwurm & Smith LLP, he specializes in the buying, selling, leasing and financing of commercial properties in the office, industrial, retail and multi-family sectors. Prior to joining Solomon Ward, he was an associate at Latham & Watkins and Sheppard Mullin. He graduated from Duke University with an A.B. degree in English and earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

"Michael has developed a loyal following of clients who rely on his business acumen and dedication to client service. He is an incredibly effective negotiator with sound judgment and who doesn't burn bridges," said Southard. "We are thrilled to have him join our partnership."

Most recently with San Diego-based Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch, LLP, Buggy adds depth to CGS3's real estate litigation and distressed assets practice group. She represents business owners and individuals in all areas of real estate disputes, including breach of contract, fraud, insurance coverage, partnership disputes and breach of fiduciary duty. She excels at creating effective approaches to avoiding and resolving complex business disputes, and has served both creditors and debtors in the bankruptcy process. A graduate of University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, she holds a J.D. from University of San Diego School of Law.

Formerly an associate at Troutman Sanders in Del Mar, Waring adds longevity to CGS3's established transactional team. He has built a strong real estate law practice in a relatively short time, with experience beyond his years of practice in retail, industrial, office and multi-family properties. His expertise includes the full range of commercial real estate transactions, and he advises clients on variety of operational and corporate agreements including licensing agreements, operating agreements, subscription agreements and private placement memorandums. Admitted to the state bars of California, New York and New Jersey, he holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from San Diego State University and a J.D. from Rutgers School of Law.

About Crosbie Gliner Schiffman Southard & Swanson LLP (CGS3)

Since its inception in 2013, CGS3 has quickly established a reputation as one of the leading real estate law firms in Southern California, attracting some of the state's finest real estate attorneys from both large corporate firms and senior in-house positions.

With practice areas including land use, finance, acquisition/disposition, entity formation, tax, development, leasing, distressed assets and litigation/disputes, CGS3 is located at 12750 High Bluff Drive, Suite 250, San Diego, California 92130 and 2425 Olympic Boulevard, Suite 4000W, Santa Monica, California 90404. For more information, visit http://www.cgs3.com.

