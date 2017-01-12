News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Direct-Fed Microbials Market worth 1,399.6 Million USD by 2022
[152 Pages Report] Direct-Fed Microbials Market categorizes the Global Market by Type (Lactic Acid Bacteria and Bacillus), Livestock (Pork/Swine, Poultry, Ruminant, and Aquatic Animals), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region
Browse 72 market data tables and 41 figures spread through 152 pages and in-depth TOC on "Direct-Fed Microbials Market by Type (Lactic Acid Bacteria and Bacillus), Livestock (Pork/Swine, Poultry, Ruminant, and Aquatic Animals), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022"
Find out more @
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.
Direct-fed microbials are gaining importance as they play a vital role in improving feed digestibility, cost reduction, nutrient absorption, and better performance. They are achieving popularity as they are replacing antibiotics for improved health and performance of livestock, giving this sector immense potential for growth in the next six years. The main consequence of feed supplementation is improved nutrient utilization and supply to animals, this is projected drive the demand for direct-fed microbial products.
Significant growth expected in the lactic acid bacteria segment
Lactic acid bacteria are gaining high popularity in the direct-fed microbials market across the world, the demand for lactic acid bacteria used in feed for animal health and nutrition have been contributing to the growth in the market. Lactic acid bacteria are more convenient to use, owing to their ease in application. They are the most widely used direct-fed microbials and hence, the lactic acid bacteria segment is projected to be the fastest-growing for the next six years.
The poultry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.
The role of direct-fed microbials in poultry includes altering the metabolism by enhancing digestive enzyme activity, maintaining normal intestinal microflora, and reducing bacterial enzyme activity and ammonia production. They improve feed intake and digestion, neutralize enterotoxins, and stimulate the immune system. Such benefits are driving the demand for direct-microbials in the poultry sector.
Significant growth in demand for direct-fed microbials in animal feed observed in the North American region
Due to recent outbreaks of diseases such as avian influenza or avian flu, and foot & mouth disease, the meat market in North America, especially in the U.S., has become cautious about food safety and quality. The U.S. government took initiatives such as the complete ban, in 2009, on the use of feed antibiotics as growth promoters, and campaigns for increasing awareness about product efficiency and its proper usage. With the ban on the use of feed antibiotics as growth promoters, the direct-fed microbials market in North America has grown.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N. V. (Netherlands)
More Inquiry @
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.
MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.
We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan
Markets and Markets
UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ
Magarpatta city, Hadapsar
Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India
Phone : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Media Contact
1-888-600-6441
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse