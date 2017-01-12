 
Industry News





Walker's Legacy Launches The Prospectus Online Business Accelerator

The professional collective for women of color launches its 9-week business development-training program to aid aspiring and existing business women of color in advancing their business operations.
 
 
WASHINGTON - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Walker's Legacy, a national women-of-color in business collective, launches its PROSPECTUS Accelerated Business Program which focuses on providing both the trainings and resources needed to build and scale businesses founded by women-of-color.

Minority women are the fastest growing segment of entrepreneurs, yet recent studies have shown that businesses owned by women of color are less likely to be selected for funding from angel investors and other financial institutions. In addition to access to prize funding, PROSPECTUS will provide support in access to business education and professional networks.

"The PROSPECTUS Accelerated Business Development Program, is another effort designed by Walker's Legacy that meets our central goal of providing the greatest number of opportunities and resources for women-of-color entrepreneurs to succeed." stated Natalie M. Cofield, Founder & CEO of Walker's Legacy.

The PROSPECTUS program will utilize structured online learning, in-person cohort models and regional and national pitch competitions to aid aspiring and existing small businesses owned by women of color grow and expand. The program is in partnership with Wells Fargo and will include a final grand prize award of $5,000, as well as other in-kind prizes. Additional program partners include Google and Kiva Zip, among others.

For more information on the PROSPECTUS Accelerated Business Development Program, please visit http://www.walkerslegacy.com or e-mail at info@walkerslegacy.com

###

About Walker's Legacy: Founded in 2009, Walker's Legacy is a professional collective committed to the empowerment and support of women of color in business. Its dynamic programming promotes the career advancement, skill sets, and network of women in business and women entrepreneurs. Women who engage Walker's Legacy are women who aspire to start their own businesses, or are looking to enhance their knowledge of achieving success in corporate America and their network of like-minded progressive women.

Contact
Rachel Hampton
***@walkerslegacy.com
Source:
Email:***@walkerslegacy.com
Posted By:***@walkerslegacy.com Email Verified
