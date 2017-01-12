News By Tag
"Heaven Held: An Angelic Account of Children in Transition"
Suzanne Gene Courtney's "Heaven Held" will soothe grieving parents.
Heaven Held offers a fascinating dialogue between the author and her son, who is now a "light being guide." The author asks him questions and her son describes what children experience when they first pass over.
So what happens when a child dies? The child is immediately surrounded by Angels. The love and light found there are so radiant that children are filled with awe and wonder at their Heavenly surroundings.
For those who have lost a child, this touching book provides great comfort and peace in knowing what Heaven offers their little ones. It reassures bereaved parents about the vastness and depth of God's love for their child.
About the Author: Retired from teaching in Michigan, Suzanne now resides in Austin, Texas, where she practices Reiki and crystal healing on clients. Through her extensive training and practice in automatic writing, discernment, and validation, she connects to her angels, guides, and ascended masters.
"This astounding book is not only a spellbinding read, but it also provides a consoling link to parents who have lost loved ones. We are especially proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
HEAVEN HELD: AN ANGELIC ACCOUNT OF CHILDREN IN TRANSITION (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
