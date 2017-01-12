 
"Heaven Held: An Angelic Account of Children in Transition"

Suzanne Gene Courtney's "Heaven Held" will soothe grieving parents.
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Suzanne Gene Courtney writes from the heart. For 20 years, she's written books drawn from her life experiences. From tragedy to understanding and from hope to joy, she now offers in her sixth book a view of Heaven through her departed son's eyes.

Heaven Held offers a fascinating dialogue between the author and her son, who is now a "light being guide." The author asks him questions and her son describes what children experience when they first pass over.

So what happens when a child dies? The child is immediately surrounded by Angels. The love and light found there are so radiant that children are filled with awe and wonder at their Heavenly surroundings.

For those who have lost a child, this touching book provides great comfort and peace in knowing what Heaven offers their little ones. It reassures bereaved parents about the vastness and depth of God's love for their child.

About the Author: Retired from teaching in Michigan, Suzanne now resides in Austin, Texas, where she practices Reiki and crystal healing on clients. Through her extensive training and practice in automatic writing, discernment, and validation, she connects to her angels, guides, and ascended masters.

"This astounding book is not only a spellbinding read, but it also provides a consoling link to parents who have lost loved ones. We are especially proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/7pxE-Dg3A-w



HEAVEN HELD: AN ANGELIC ACCOUNT OF CHILDREN IN TRANSITION (ISBN: 978-1-68181-447-6) is now available for $17 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbpra.com/SuzanneGeneCourtney or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

End
Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
Email:***@sbpra.net Email Verified
