Easy drive to North America's largest work truck event: The Work Truck Show® 2017 in Indy
This event gives anyone who buys, uses, manages or maintains commercial trucks and equipment the opportunity to see all the latest product developments on a 500,000-square-
The Work Truck Show 2017, produced by NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry, will be held March 14–17, 2017 at the Indiana Convention Center. Educational sessions and the Green Truck Summit begin March 14, and the exhibit hall is open March 15–17.
At the Show, fleet managers can see the big picture as well as the small details of the industry's evolving dynamics. The event features the latest vocational trucks, vans, vehicle components and equipment from more than 500 exhibiting companies. Equipment product engineers provide insight at exhibitor booths, and NTEA staff members are on-site to answer technical and regulatory questions.
To help attendees with the myriad of technical, regulatory, environmental and competitive challenges they face, the Show features an unparalleled educational curriculum. Educational sessions are available Tuesday through Thursday as part of The Work Truck Show, as well as the Green Truck Summit, the industry's premier conference on clean energy innovations for commercial vehicles that's held in conjunction with the Show.
Educational session presenters include representatives from truck manufacturers, trade associations, fleet managers, truck equipment distributors, equipment upfitters and truck dealers from around the world. Governmental representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy and California Air Resources Board are featured presenters as well. For a schedule of events and sessions, visit worktruckshow.com/
Attendees can meet industry suppliers and experience the latest advanced technologies and alternative fuel applications by test-driving or riding in the newest commercial vehicles at The Work Truck Show Ride-and-Drive held during exhibit hall hours March 15 and 16. Participation is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis to all registered Work Truck Show 2017 attendees.
As a special treat this year, two of professional football's most colorful analysts, Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long, will share the stage as keynote speakers as part of the President's Breakfast (http://www.worktruckshow.com/
At The Work Truck Show, a year's worth of emails and phone tag can disappear with one face-to-face conversation. Watch the video Why Attend the 2017 The Work Truck Show? (https://youtu.be/
For more information and to register, visit worktruckshow.com. Join the conversation on Facebook at facebook.com/
