Who's Watching the Kids on Valentine's Day?
Finding safe and reliable childcare no longer has to be a struggle for parents in Houston this Valentine's Day! Valentine's Day is one of the most requested nights of the year for babysitters.
Kristin Jarecki is available to talk about the following and provide tips for parents on:
- How to find & screen a sitter
- Background checks: how they work and why an online check is not enough
- How to prepare your kids for the sitter
We also have sitters and family members who are available for interviews, photos, and video.
About Kristin Jarecki:
While Kristin Jarecki and her partner were looking for a local business to buy, Kristin found SeekingSitters, a business that satisfied her desire to own a local business and still be able to be a work-at-home-
About SeekingSitters
Founded in 2004 by Adrienne Kallweit a licensed private investigator mom in Tulsa, Okla., with a focus on safety. SeekingSitters is a nationally recognized babysitting service providing reliable, convenient and safe babysitting solutions for families, from last minute childcare needs to regularly scheduled services. With SeekingSitters' 104 locations in 28 states, they are the only national babysitting referral service with in-house private investigators, providing hands on background screening of the professional sitters as well as all member families, ensuring the safest, most enjoyable experience for all SeekingSitters' member families and referred professional sitters. SeekingSitters has been featured on Fox & Friends, CNN and CNN Headline News, CBS Early Show, in Entrepreneur Magazine and more. For more information, please visit http://SeekingSitters.com/
Jennifer Caudle
***@seekingsitters.com
