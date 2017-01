Who's Watching the Kids on Valentine's Day?

Finding safe and reliable childcare no longer has to be a struggle for parents in Houston this Valentine's Day! Valentine's Day is one of the most requested nights of the year for babysitters.

-- Finding safe, reliable childcare no longer has to be a struggle for parents in Houston this Valentine's Day! Valentine's Day is one of the most requested nights of the year for babysitters. That's why Kristin Jarecki is recommending parents in Houston begin searching now to find an experienced and safe babysitter for Valentine's night as well as other holiday events. SeekingSitters is offering tips for finding and booking a sitter on the most requested night of the year.Kristin Jarecki is available to talk about the following and provide tips for parents on:We also have sitters and family members who are available for interviews, photos, and video. For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Kristin Jarecki at 281-224-3418 or kristin.jarecki@ seekingsitters.com While Kristin Jarecki and her partner were looking for a local business to buy, Kristin found SeekingSitters, a business that satisfied her desire to own a local business and still be able to be a work-at-home-mom. Having spent many years of her adult life living overseas, Kristin has a great understanding of the value of safety and how important the knowledge that your family is safe while you are apart can be. "Taking care of families in Houston and providing them with excellent babysitters has been one of the biggest joys in my life! I have truly enjoyed meeting so many wonderful babysitters, finding work for them, and making sure our members have excellent childcare when they need it." –says Jarecki.Founded in 2004 by Adrienne Kallweit a licensed private investigator mom in Tulsa, Okla., with a focus on safety. SeekingSitters is a nationally recognized babysitting service providing reliable, convenient and safe babysitting solutions for families, from last minute childcare needs to regularly scheduled services. With, they are the only national babysitting referral service with in-house private investigators, providing hands on background screening of the professional sitters as well as all member families, ensuring the safest, most enjoyable experience for all SeekingSitters' member families and referred professional sitters. SeekingSitters has been featured on Fox & Friends, CNN and CNN Headline News, CBS Early Show, in Entrepreneur Magazine and more. For more information, please visit http://SeekingSitters.com/ InTheNews.asp and http://seekingsitters.com/sitterscreening.asp.