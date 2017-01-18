Country(s)
Todd-AO Introduces Absentia DX, an Intelligent Algorithm for Speech
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Todd-AO ® the legendary Hollywood post-production studio, has released Absentia DX™, an intelligent algorithm that simply, transparently and automatically removes obvious defects from production sound or human voice recordings.
Developed for network television post-production, Absentia DX has eliminated repetitive manual labor by intelligently removing Hums, Harmonics, RF / Wireless Noise, Ticks, and Broadband Noise. Sound Editors and Re-Recording Mixers now have more time to focus on creativity.
Key Features and Benefits of Absentia DX
• Automated
• Simple, no expertise required
• Batch drag and drop files or folders for processing
• Transparent, the human voice retains its natural integrity
• ABDX files are interchangeable with the original recordings
• All Metadata is maintained
• Hum removal is incredible
• No artifacts
• Price $49 per single seat license
System Requirements
Apple OSX 10.8 and above || Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista and Server
For more information, please visit: http://toddao.com/#
Demo Video https://youtu.be/
Press Kit http://toddao.com/
About Todd-AO
Founded in 1953, Todd-AO won 22 Academy Awards from 51 nominations, and won 41 Emmy Awards from 112 nominations. In 2017, Todd-AO was reformed and refocused, looking to re-establish the legendary sound crews that built the Todd-AO name. Todd-AO has studios in Santa Monica, Vancouver, and Buenos Aires.
