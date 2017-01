Todd-AO Introduces Absentia DX, an Intelligent Algorithm for Speech

Media Contact

Rob Nokes

310-963-6177

***@todd-ao.com Rob Nokes310-963-6177

End

-- Todd-AO ® the legendary Hollywood post-production studio, has released Absentia DX™, an intelligent algorithm that simply, transparently and automatically removes obvious defects from production sound or human voice recordings.Developed for network television post-production, Absentia DX has eliminated repetitive manual labor by intelligently removing Hums, Harmonics, RF / Wireless Noise, Ticks, and Broadband Noise. Sound Editors and Re-Recording Mixers now have more time to focus on creativity.• Automated• Simple, no expertise required• Batch drag and drop files or folders for processing• Transparent, the human voice retains its natural integrity• ABDX files are interchangeable with the original recordings• All Metadata is maintained• Hum removal is incredible• No artifacts• Price $49 per single seat licenseApple OSX 10.8 and above || Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista and ServerFor more information, please visit: http://toddao.com/# absentia-dx Demo Video https://youtu.be/ 7CbYyZtYXVM Press Kit http://toddao.com/ AbsentiaDX_PressKit.zip Founded in 1953, Todd-AO won 22 Academy Awards from 51 nominations, and won 41 Emmy Awards from 112 nominations. In 2017, Todd-AO was reformed and refocused, looking to re-establish the legendary sound crews that built the Todd-AO name. Todd-AO has studios in Santa Monica, Vancouver, and Buenos Aires.