News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Doeren Mayhew Celebrates 85 Years of Business Insight, Oversight and Foresight
Founded originally by Karl Doeren in 1932, the firm has grown from its one-man practice in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., to a nationally recognized 'Best of the Best' firm with more than 350 employees.
"This year we're celebrating an incredible 85 years. That's 85 years of surrounding ourselves with clients, colleagues and staff who continue to make us better," said managing shareholder and chairman Mark Crawford. "That same vision and client-centric drive of our past is our motivation for the future of the firm."
Since its inception, Doeren Mayhew has focused on delivering exceptional services by extraordinary people to help clients manage their business and financial needs. Fueled by clients' changing needs, the firm has come a long way from the traditional basics of its tax and accounting roots. Today, Doeren Mayhew is anything but traditional. The firm has expanded it breadth and depth to provide a full range of accounting, audit, domestic and international tax, strategic advisory, merger and acquisition, valuation and litigation support, investment banking, payroll, insurance and wealth management services to a diverse client base spanning more than 100 distinct business sectors.
The firm has grown exponentially in recent years through a series of mergers – expanding it expertise, resources and reach for its clients. Just this year its international practice Moore Stephens Doeren Mayhew added an overseas' office in Zurich via a merger with Emerson & Partner U.S. Tax GmbH. Yet through all the growth, the firm has kept its emphasis on providing personalized solutions and proactive advice - a formula that has enabled its ongoing presence and growth.
"At Doeren Mayhew, we recognize that without the support of clients and staff we would not have cause to celebrate our many years of service," said Crawford. "With this in mind, we would like to extend our most sincere gratitude to our clients for their confidence in our firm and our staff for their unwavering efforts."
About Doeren Mayhew
Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm's Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Swiss CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, financial institutions, dental, retail/restaurant, energy and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what's ahead. Please visit http://www.doeren.com for more information.
Contact
Taryne Spirovski
Marketing Director
***@doeren.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse