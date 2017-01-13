News By Tag
CHPS & Sustainable Minds Partnership Announced
Collaborative for High Performance Schools & Sustainable Minds Partner to Promote Product Transparency in Healthy, High-Performance Schools
October 2016 saw the release of the SM Product Transparency CatalogTM, a simple, cloud-based catalog for AEC professionals to easily find products with product transparency information that qualify for the CHPS Criteria and other green building systems. In 2013, the CHPS Criteria incorporated credits for both EPDs (MW 7.1) and material health reporting (MW 10.1), in recognition of the importance of product transparency in helping to create sustainable, healthy school environments.
"CHPS does extremely valuable work through its mission of building sustainable, environmentally-
This joint effort will make it easier for the AEC community to find products that meet the CHPS Criteria "Environmental Product Declaration"
This partnership is a key component in a renewed focus on the CHPS Core Mission – providing all children with the best possible educational environment. To be able to allocate more resources to their Core Mission, CHPS will be retiring its High Performance Products Database in the fall of 2017. This decision led CHPS to the partnership with Sustainable Minds and the SM Transparency Catalog, owing to its low-cost, high-value approach that provides a great user experience while making it easy to find products with transparency information. Aligning with the CHPS mission, the SM Transparency Catalog includes "all brands making credibly greener & healthier products built for the environment."
To help make transparent products for K-12 projects easier to find, the partnership is providing encouragement to manufacturers to list their products in the SM Transparency Catalog by providing a discount to CHPS Member organizations. Manufacturers benefit from the catalog by gaining greater exposure to their products with transparency information and their product transparency stories, which creates preference for their brand and drives purchasing decisions.
"At Ecore, we transform reclaimed waste into performance surfaces that make people's lives better. Sustainability and transparency are inherent values for us. We love our participation with organizations like CHPS and Sustainable Minds that allow people who value sustainability, as we do, to easily find our products and related certifications,"
Learn more about the CHPS/Sustainable Minds partnership, Ecore's product transparency efforts and their SM Transparency Catalog listing. Webinar: Thu, Feb 2, 2017 2 – 3:00 PM EST Register now > https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/
About the Collaborative for High Performance Schools (CHPS)
The Collaborative for High Performance Schools (CHPS), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, created the nation's first green building rating program developed especially for school learning environments. The mission of CHPS is to make every school an ideal place to learn. A mission to nationally foster well-designed, constructed, operated, and maintained K-12 educational facilities that enhance student performance;
Contact:
Stephany Mason, Technical Director
415-957-9888, ext. 104; smason@chps.net
About Sustainable Minds®
Sustainable Minds is a B2B cloud provider of environmental product transparency applications, data, and services to help product manufacturers across the value chain design and market greener products. The company is the first cloud software provider and program operator to focus on simplified and understandable environmental reporting. Sustainable Minds is dedicated to operationalizing environmental performance in mainstream product development and manufacturing in an understandable, empowering, and credible way. Its easy-to-use standardized solutions make it possible for manufacturers large and small to drive revenue and growth through greener product innovation. www.sustainableminds.com, www.transparencycatalog.com.
Contact:
Terry Swack, CEO
617-877-5416;
