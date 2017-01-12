LG Execs Describe How New Developments in Technology Raise Consumer Expectations on Image Quality Nano Cell and OLED Technology from LG integrated with Color Science from Technicolor Creates Unprecedented Premium Viewing Experience 1 2 3 Nandhu Nandakumar, LG SP Baik, LG LG Logo LOS ANGELES - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- At CES 2017 LG launched a new range of TVs that set new standards for image quality. According to Nandhu Nandakumar, Vice President,Technology Partnerships in the office of the CTO at LG, the 2017 LG OLED TVs and LG SUPER UHD TVs are designed to address a growing awareness of the more nuanced aspect of image quality among buyers of premium television sets.



"The premium segment of the consumer market is much more motivated to create an experience in their home that can faithfully reproduce the creative intent of the content producers, and picture quality is an essential element of that," he says. "Hence it is very important for LG, as a provider of these premium products, to emphasize picture quality."



SP Baik, Director of TV Product Strategy at LG, adds: "In our surveys, consumers who buy our OLED TVs say it is becoming more important to reproduce the content creator's intent in the display, and their views are spreading throughout the consumer market."



Baik says that, while these new TVs incorporate some unique LG technologies to improve image quality, they represent only one link in a chain, all of which are important.



"There are three components of the television viewing experience: content, distribution and display. For the best viewing experience each component of this pipeline, and the interactions between them, need to be optimized."



To this end LG is collaborating with Technicolor to tap its expertise in content creation. "On the content side, Technicolor is one of the best," says Baik. "On the viewing side OLED TV technology brings the TV viewing experience closer to the content creator's ideal, and LG is a pioneer in OLED technology. By collaborating we can ensure that the interaction between content and display technologies works to produce the best possible viewing experience."



Nandakumar adds: "We value the color science experience and capabilities of Technicolor: their knowledge of how high quality content is created. That knowledge will help us optimize the processing of images within our TVs by improving the architecture, improving the algorithms. We expect this to lead to a fairly significant improvement in the quality of the picture in terms of its accuracy, its ability to reproduce the intent of the content creators."



In return, he says, LG will provide Technicolor with information on how its TVs operate that will feed into the content creation process. "When they create content they will have a better idea of how it gets to be viewed by the consumer."



To read the rest of the interview, and to get more context on the recent announcement visit:



http://thefuturetrust.technicolor.com/ article/the- future-...



Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolorpr.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12614219/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12614219/2

https://www.prlog.org/ 12614219/3 End -- At CES 2017 LG launched a new range of TVs that set new standards for image quality. According to Nandhu Nandakumar, Vice President,Technology Partnerships in the office of the CTO at LG, the 2017 LG OLED TVs and LG SUPER UHD TVs are designed to address a growing awareness of the more nuanced aspect of image quality among buyers of premium television sets."The premium segment of the consumer market is much more motivated to create an experience in their home that can faithfully reproduce the creative intent of the content producers, and picture quality is an essential element of that," he says. "Hence it is very important for LG, as a provider of these premium products, to emphasize picture quality."SP Baik, Director of TV Product Strategy at LG, adds: "In our surveys, consumers who buy our OLED TVs say it is becoming more important to reproduce the content creator's intent in the display, and their views are spreading throughout the consumer market."Baik says that, while these new TVs incorporate some unique LG technologies to improve image quality, they represent only one link in a chain, all of which are important."There are three components of the television viewing experience: content, distribution and display. For the best viewing experience each component of this pipeline, and the interactions between them, need to be optimized."To this end LG is collaborating with Technicolor to tap its expertise in content creation. "On the content side, Technicolor is one of the best," says Baik. "On the viewing side OLED TV technology brings the TV viewing experience closer to the content creator's ideal, and LG is a pioneer in OLED technology. By collaborating we can ensure that the interaction between content and display technologies works to produce the best possible viewing experience."Nandakumar adds: "We value the color science experience and capabilities of Technicolor:their knowledge of how high quality content is created. That knowledge will help us optimize the processing of images within our TVs by improving the architecture, improving the algorithms. We expect this to lead to a fairly significant improvement in the quality of the picture in terms of its accuracy, its ability to reproduce the intent of the content creators."In return, he says, LG will provide Technicolor with information on how its TVs operate that will feed into the content creation process. "When they create content they will have a better idea of how it gets to be viewed by the consumer."To read the rest of the interview, and to get more context on the recent announcement visit:Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:Lane Cooper323 817 7547Lane.cooper@technicolorpr.com Source : Technicolor Email : ***@technicolorpr.com Tags : lg , Technicolor , Tvs , Hdr , Color Industry : Entertainment , Media , Technology Location : Los Angeles - California - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

