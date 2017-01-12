Country(s)
LG Execs Describe How New Developments in Technology Raise Consumer Expectations on Image Quality
Nano Cell and OLED Technology from LG integrated with Color Science from Technicolor Creates Unprecedented Premium Viewing Experience
"The premium segment of the consumer market is much more motivated to create an experience in their home that can faithfully reproduce the creative intent of the content producers, and picture quality is an essential element of that," he says. "Hence it is very important for LG, as a provider of these premium products, to emphasize picture quality."
SP Baik, Director of TV Product Strategy at LG, adds: "In our surveys, consumers who buy our OLED TVs say it is becoming more important to reproduce the content creator's intent in the display, and their views are spreading throughout the consumer market."
Baik says that, while these new TVs incorporate some unique LG technologies to improve image quality, they represent only one link in a chain, all of which are important.
"There are three components of the television viewing experience: content, distribution and display. For the best viewing experience each component of this pipeline, and the interactions between them, need to be optimized."
To this end LG is collaborating with Technicolor to tap its expertise in content creation. "On the content side, Technicolor is one of the best," says Baik. "On the viewing side OLED TV technology brings the TV viewing experience closer to the content creator's ideal, and LG is a pioneer in OLED technology. By collaborating we can ensure that the interaction between content and display technologies works to produce the best possible viewing experience."
Nandakumar adds: "We value the color science experience and capabilities of Technicolor:
In return, he says, LG will provide Technicolor with information on how its TVs operate that will feed into the content creation process. "When they create content they will have a better idea of how it gets to be viewed by the consumer."
