News By Tag
* Robotics
* Stem
* Miami
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
VEX RoboSLAM tournament Jan. 28 at Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition
Miami students prep for final qualifying round of VEX IQ Robotics Competition 'Starstruck Challenge' before state level in February
Teams of young robotic enthusiasts in programs at Miami-Dade County Public middle and high schools are tweaking and testing their machines for RoboSLAM, a qualifying tournament for the VEX IQ Robotics Competition. It's their last chance to earn enough points to go on to compete at the state tournament in February.
A total of 200 teams, each with an average of five students from public and private schools, are registered for the RoboSLAM, South Florida's largest academic robotics competition and exposition. Some participants will be traveling from as far away as Jacksonville, the Space Coast and even Latin America.
"Our local teams will be up against some challenging academic robotic teams, and they are as competitive as at athletic events. It's exciting to watch, and we hope people come out to see what it's all about," said Rob Gordon, organizer of the event and founder of Bots For All (http://www.botsforall.org/
Doors will open at 8 a.m. for the 9 a.m. inspection deadline and continue to 6 p.m. at the Fairgrounds, 10901 Coral Way, Miami 33165. Admission and parking are free.
The RoboSLAM will completely fill Arnold Hall with two competition fields, skills fields and practice fields. Other activities planned for the general public when teams aren't competing include:
· TechZone, featuring 3D printing and other tech devices for hands-on experimenting
· Battlebots (http://www.battlebots.com/
· FPL, a key sponsor, will provide information on clean energy and other energy topics
· Drone robotics demonstration
VEX Robotics (http://www.vexrobotics.com/)
The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition (The Youth Fair) is the largest charity event in South Florida. The not-for-profit association is dedicated to promoting education and agriculture while showcasing and rewarding youth achievement and providing quality family entertainment, all without taxpayer dollars. The annual Youth Fair exhibits more than 58,000 student projects to more than 612,000 Youth Fair guests and awards more than $460,000 annually in college scholarships, cash premiums and awards to students. To date, The Youth Fair has presented well over $11 million to the Miami-Dade community. It received the 2016 Trustee of the Year award from the South Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was a finalist for the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce 2016 Diamond Award for Large Non-Profit. It was recognized in 2015 as the Leisure & Entertainment Services Firm of the Year by the Latin Builder's Association, the Non-Profit Organization of the Year by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and was the Diamond Award Winner for Outstanding Hospitality Entity by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. The Fair Exposition Center, which is the second largest convention center in Miami-Dade County, hosts an additional 70 community events each year. Visit fairexpo.com or call 305-223-7060.
Media Contact
Melissa Lichtenheld
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications
305-372-1234
mlichtenheld@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse