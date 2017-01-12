 
News By Tag
* Robotics
* Stem
* Miami
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


VEX RoboSLAM tournament Jan. 28 at Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition

Miami students prep for final qualifying round of VEX IQ Robotics Competition 'Starstruck Challenge' before state level in February
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Robotics
Stem
Miami

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

MIAMI - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- More than 1,000 students and their VEX robots from across the state will converge Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition's Arnold Hall to compete in the RoboSLAM tournament.

Teams of young robotic enthusiasts in programs at Miami-Dade County Public middle and high schools are tweaking and testing their machines for RoboSLAM, a qualifying tournament for the VEX IQ Robotics Competition. It's their last chance to earn enough points to go on to compete at the state tournament in February.

A total of 200 teams, each with an average of five students from public and private schools, are registered for the RoboSLAM, South Florida's largest academic robotics competition and exposition. Some participants will be traveling from as far away as Jacksonville, the Space Coast and even Latin America.

"Our local teams will be up against some challenging academic robotic teams, and they are as competitive as at athletic events. It's exciting to watch, and we hope people come out to see what it's all about," said Rob Gordon, organizer of the event and founder of Bots For All (http://www.botsforall.org/), a nonprofit organization started in 2013 to expose Miami-Dade students to robotics and coding. It presently provides support to 15 after-school clubs.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. for the 9 a.m. inspection deadline and continue to 6 p.m. at the Fairgrounds, 10901 Coral Way, Miami 33165. Admission and parking are free.

The RoboSLAM will completely fill Arnold Hall with two competition fields, skills fields and practice fields. Other activities planned for the general public when teams aren't competing include:
·       TechZone, featuring 3D printing and other tech devices for hands-on experimenting
·       Battlebots (http://www.battlebots.com/), a demonstration featuring celebrity robots from the popular TV series
·       FPL, a key sponsor, will provide information on clean energy and other energy topics
·       Drone robotics demonstration

VEX Robotics (http://www.vexrobotics.com/), based in Texas, is the largest academic robotics organization in the world. It develops the robotic kits used for competitions that culminate in a world tournament in April. Over the past two years, 200 MDCP schools received robotics kits from VEX Robotics through a grant obtained by the school district.

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition (The Youth Fair) is the largest charity event in South Florida. The not-for-profit association is dedicated to promoting education and agriculture while showcasing and rewarding youth achievement and providing quality family entertainment, all without taxpayer dollars.  The annual Youth Fair exhibits more than 58,000 student projects to more than 612,000 Youth Fair guests and awards more than $460,000 annually in college scholarships, cash premiums and awards to students. To date, The Youth Fair has presented well over $11 million to the Miami-Dade community.  It received the 2016 Trustee of the Year award from the South Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was a finalist for the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce 2016 Diamond Award for Large Non-Profit.  It was recognized in 2015 as the Leisure & Entertainment Services Firm of the Year by the Latin Builder's Association, the Non-Profit Organization of the Year by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and was the Diamond Award Winner for Outstanding Hospitality Entity by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. The Fair Exposition Center, which is the second largest convention center in Miami-Dade County, hosts an additional 70 community events each year. Visit fairexpo.com or call 305-223-7060.

Media Contact
Melissa Lichtenheld
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications
305-372-1234
mlichtenheld@wraggcasas.com
End
Source:Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition
Email:***@wraggcasas.com Email Verified
Tags:Robotics, Stem, Miami
Industry:Technology
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share