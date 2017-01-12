Justin Kelton with McCarthy Building Companies Elected Treasurer of the Support Sky Harbor Coalition

Justin Kelton, McCarthy Building Companies
Jan. 18, 2017
-- Justin Kelton, president of McCarthy Building Companies' Southwest division, was recently elected treasurer of the board of directors for the Support Sky Harbor Coalition, a nonprofit 501(c)4 organization that supports the Sky Harbor community and its neighbors through education, advocacy and outreach.
McCarthy has experience with a number of construction projects at Sky Harbor, including building portions of Terminal 4 and an associated parking structure. More recently, the McCarthy-Kiewit joint venture team completed 0.6 miles of guideway and a single station for the Sky Train project that serves both Terminals 2 and 3 with a pedestrian bridge.
"McCarthy is proud to participate in the Support Sky Harbor Coalition, and we recognize the airport as a vital economic engine here in Phoenix," Kelton said. "I look forward to the taking on the role of treasurer for the coalition as we start another great year of coalition building."
