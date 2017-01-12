 
SALT App Will Release National Sports Stickers for your Marketing Package!

 
 
Super_Bowl_banner_Ad_bar_and_pub
NEW YORK - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- SALT App has developed, tested, and approved new bundles of sports stickers for businesses all over the world! The Super Bowl and division championships will be the first releases for usage.

Now, business owners, advertisers, and marketers can get their share of football publicity, action, and buzz by using SALT App's latest stickers, just as they want 'em. You can invite everyone in the crowd to celebrate the pre-game, mid-game, and post-game hype by customizing your marketing and branding for your customers to follow. Put them on Facebook, Instagram, your website, in-store photos, or wherever you'd like. You can even save your banners / ads to your smartphone, Gmail, or message app (WhatsApp, Snapchat, Messenger) and plan your marketing so that the perfect photo surfaces at the perfect time.

The new collection offers all of the favorite NFL teams in the easy-to-use, advertisement/marketing app. You can make and distribute promotions in 5 minutes a day.

Download SALT App from Google Play today, and creatively communicate with your fans. Distribute marketing campaigns, promotions, and custom communications to social media, email, or printers.

SALT App is a "marketing buddy" for business owners. Create alluring promotions, banners and ads to promote your business online and offline.

See NFL promotion video here - https://youtu.be/SoLDlevj230



