Nogginwear Selects Design from 2 Methuen, MA Students for National Release of New Fun Life Series Hats
Massachusetts High School Students Chosen to Create and Design Launch of Nogginwear Fun Life Series Hats
"Working on this project has been way too much fun for us; allowing the kids to have full creative mojo on the design from inception to completion has been very rewarding. I can't think of a better way to kick off our new Fun Life Series hats," says Mr. Weldon, CEO & Co-Founder. Weldon goes on to say the fact that kids put in so much effort and thought into creating a design, colors and style shows real passion. Proceeds from this hat are going towards a scholarship fund for the girls.
Presentation of Mary Academy high school sophomores Audrey Latino and Mackenzie Weldon were inspired for their East Coast hat design while at Hampton Beach, NH one day, realizing how much they love the area. "The East Coast is so beautiful and we wanted to create something that showed that," says Ms. Latino. "I envisioned a simple design that was classy, plus we need to represent," says Ms. Weldon
Nogginwear is totally unique and different by designing and manufacturing a different premium retail quality limited edition series numbered hat each month for monthly hat subscribers and taking it up a notch with Limited Edition Series, Artist Series, Hunting Series and the new Fun Life Series. What truly sets Nogginwear apart is all Limited-Edition Series hats are made in limited quantity and when they are gone they are not reproduced.
In the last few months Nogginwear has signed some of the most well-known award winning artists in the cartoon/comic book world who are credited for their work at Disney, Hanna-Barbera, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, The Simpsons, MAD magazine and more; kicking off the limited-edition artist series hats with award winning comic book creator, writer Stan Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo. Our hunting series features outspoken Facebook personality and sensation Hillbilly Weatherman. Nogginwear has also created the design for celebrity Chef Brian Duffy of Spike TV's Bar Rescue and seen on NBC Today Show and is now working on partnerships with other celebrities.
The Nogginwear business model and culture is also about giving back through established partnerships with non-profit organizations like the National Cartoonists Society Foundation, which sponsors events like Cartooning for Kids at St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis and recently teamed up with Smile Train, an international children's charity with a sustainable approach to a single, solvable problem: cleft lip and palate.
"It's about doing something different and unique while having fun providing a top-quality product and sharing it with our subscribers via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, not to mention it's a great gift for the hard to buy for person," says Mr. Weldon.
