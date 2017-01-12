 
News By Tag
* Hydraulics
* Parker
* Distribution
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lexington
  Kentucky
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Air Hydro Power Welcomes Randy Lanter as Lexington's Parker Hydraulics Product Specialist

 
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Air Hydro Power is excited to announce that Randy Lanter will be the new Parker Hydraulics product specialist. After working with Air Hydro Power as an outside sales representative in Central Kentucky for part of the past year, Randy is moving into a more specialized position to best utilize his abilities.

Mr. Lanter joined the AHP family in 2016, bringing with him over 40 years of experience in the Fluid Power Industry. Over those 40 years, Lanter was an accomplished outside sales representative that held certification as both a CFPHS (Certified Fluid Power Hydraulic Specialist) and a CFPPS (Certified Fluid Power Pneumatic Specialist). He also specialized in power unit repair and design. It is with this vast knowledge that Mr. Lanter earned his new position as the Parker Hydraulics product specialist.

"Randy brings over 40 years of experience to our organization. His expertise and product knowledge are huge assets to our organization" states Tom McGuire, co-owner of Air Hydro Power.

Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor of hydraulics, pneumatics, hose and fittings, and electrical automation products and services. Owned by Tom McGuire, Dick Beaven, and Matt Ott and headquartered in Louisville, KY, Air Hydro Power has eleven locations throughout Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Alabama. For seven years running, Air Hydro Power has been a top 15 finalist in the Best Places to Work in Kentucky program.

For more information, visit us at: www.airhydropower.com

Contact
Air Hydro Power Inc.
***@airhydropower.com
End
Source:
Email:***@airhydropower.com Email Verified
Tags:Hydraulics, Parker, Distribution
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Lexington - Kentucky - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share