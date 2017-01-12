Air Hydro Power Welcomes Randy Lanter as Lexington's Parker Hydraulics Product Specialist

Contact

Air Hydro Power Inc.

***@airhydropower.com Air Hydro Power Inc.

End

-- Air Hydro Power is excited to announce that Randy Lanter will be the new Parker Hydraulics product specialist. After working with Air Hydro Power as an outside sales representative in Central Kentucky for part of the past year, Randy is moving into a more specialized position to best utilize his abilities.Mr. Lanter joined the AHP family in 2016, bringing with him over 40 years of experience in the Fluid Power Industry. Over those 40 years, Lanter was an accomplished outside sales representative that held certification as both a CFPHS (Certified Fluid Power Hydraulic Specialist) and a CFPPS (Certified Fluid Power Pneumatic Specialist). He also specialized in power unit repair and design. It is with this vast knowledge that Mr. Lanter earned his new position as the Parker Hydraulics product specialist."Randy brings over 40 years of experience to our organization. His expertise and product knowledge are huge assets to our organization"states Tom McGuire, co-owner of Air Hydro Power.Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor of hydraulics, pneumatics, hose and fittings, and electrical automation products and services. Owned by Tom McGuire, Dick Beaven, and Matt Ott and headquartered in Louisville, KY, Air Hydro Power has eleven locations throughout Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Alabama. For seven years running, Air Hydro Power has been a top 15 finalist in the Best Places to Work in Kentucky program.For more information, visit us at: www.airhydropower.com