GET's Dain Schult, Announces Advanced Syndication Production Research on Dixie Flyer Radio Hour

 
 
The Dixie Flyer Radio Hour - GET
The Dixie Flyer Radio Hour - GET
 
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Entertainment Technology, Inc., ("GET"), a Wyoming C corporation, has announced advanced syndication production research on a proposed short form Saturday night syndicated program that will be known as "The Dixie Flyer Radio Hour" for deployment in the future from its American Internet & Radio division ("AIR") and its syndication wing, The Miracle Wonderland Radio Company.

GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, remarked, "The Dixie Flyer Radio Hour is a programming idea near and dear to my heart.  My grandfather was a railroad engineer who used to run the Dixie Flyer between Atlanta and Chattanooga.

"As a lifelong railfan, it was only fitting and proper to honor my grandfather, the railroad for which he worked 43 years and this standard of grand Southern passenger trains, the Dixie Flyer.

"The Dixie Flyer was a passenger train that several different railroads combined to operate between Chicago, IL and Miami, FL through Nashville, Chattanooga and Atlanta on its way to the East Coast of Florida all the way down to Miami. In particular, it was the pride and joy of the Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis Railway (NC&StL) – my grandfather's road.

"Starting in the late 1800's it ran through the South up until the mid-1960's before finally being discontinued. A number of songs were written about the train over the years.

"We're testing various short form programming cues for our proposed slate of Saturday offerings.  The Dixie Flyer Radio Hour will combine, Country, Bluegrass, Comedy and Theater of the Mind programming to give the listener the impression that the show is actually originating from the club car of the Dixie Flyer on its way from Chicago to Miami.

"What has developed from this research is the idea for of a variety of one-hour programs that will cover various formats for GET and can also be syndicated domestically and internationally."

For more information about the development of The Dixie Flyer Radio Hour (link to the show demo listed below), contact Dain L. Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21B of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and only speak as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," or similar expressions and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, once it's fully operational and trading, to differ materially than those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Management regularly provides news and additional information believed to be true and accurate at the time of dissemination but has no requirement to modify, comment or change in the future should circumstances change or information prove to be inaccurate for any reason. This is not a solicitation for funding or investment in the Company.  Additionally, GET makes every effort to comply with all applicable laws.

http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com     (Link to GET's corporate website)

http://www.dainschult.com      (Link to more information about Dain L. Schult)

https://youtu.be/8GGXzhprfOQ    (Link to The Dixie Flyer Radio Hour Teaser)



Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.
Dain L. Schult, CEO
***@globalentertainmenttechnology.com
