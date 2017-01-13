News By Tag
GET's Dain Schult, Announces Advanced Syndication Production Research on Dixie Flyer Radio Hour
GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, remarked, "The Dixie Flyer Radio Hour is a programming idea near and dear to my heart. My grandfather was a railroad engineer who used to run the Dixie Flyer between Atlanta and Chattanooga.
"As a lifelong railfan, it was only fitting and proper to honor my grandfather, the railroad for which he worked 43 years and this standard of grand Southern passenger trains, the Dixie Flyer.
"The Dixie Flyer was a passenger train that several different railroads combined to operate between Chicago, IL and Miami, FL through Nashville, Chattanooga and Atlanta on its way to the East Coast of Florida all the way down to Miami. In particular, it was the pride and joy of the Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis Railway (NC&StL)
"Starting in the late 1800's it ran through the South up until the mid-1960's before finally being discontinued. A number of songs were written about the train over the years.
"We're testing various short form programming cues for our proposed slate of Saturday offerings. The Dixie Flyer Radio Hour will combine, Country, Bluegrass, Comedy and Theater of the Mind programming to give the listener the impression that the show is actually originating from the club car of the Dixie Flyer on its way from Chicago to Miami.
"What has developed from this research is the idea for of a variety of one-hour programs that will cover various formats for GET and can also be syndicated domestically and internationally."
For more information about the development of The Dixie Flyer Radio Hour (link to the show demo listed below), contact Dain L. Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com
http://www.dainschult.com
https://youtu.be/
Contact
Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.
Dain L. Schult, CEO
***@globalentertainmenttechnology.com
