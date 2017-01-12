News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Team registration open until March 25 for Zonta's April 8 Trivia Night
The annual event raises money for local and regional nonprofits and for college scholarships.
Zonta Douglas County hosts Trivia Night to raise funds for local and regional nonprofits and for a lucky student heading off to college. Teams of six adults compete in eight rounds of mind-bending trivia for cash prizes that range from $300 to $900 for the top three winning teams. A decadent dessert bar, snacks, beverages, door prizes, and opportunities to win great silent and live auction items also are included with team registration of $300
During the past 12 years, Zonta Douglas County has donated more than $85,000 to local charities, and gave more than $12,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors. Members also donated more than 900 hours of time to local nonprofits last year alone.
"Trivia is a fun way to raise money to help women and children in our community," says Rhonda Bolich-Lampo, Trivia Chair. "The event takes places at Kirk Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. We are just over half full for team sign-ups so we encourage interested players to sign up soon."
Sponsorships (ranging from $500 to $3,000) are available for Trivia Night and sponsors to date include Bank of the West, Douglas County Living, Flying Horse Catering/Pegasus Restaurant, Hoff and Leigh, K1 Roofing and Restoration, La Bella Vita Restaurant, Marcus and Millichap, Party Pro DJs, Parker Lifestyle magazine, and the Castle Rock UPS Store. Team registration is open until March 25 at www.zontadouglascounty.org. For more information, call Sue Nissen at 303-202-2452.
ABOUT ZONTA
Founded in 2003, Zonta Douglas County is part of Zonta International, a global organization of executives and professionals working together to advance the status of women worldwide. The group meets the first Monday evening of every month at La Dolce Vita Restaurant in Castle Pines. Nearly 33,000 members belong to more than 1,200 Zonta clubs in 67 countries and geographic areas. For more information visit www.zontadouglascounty.org.
Contact
Laurie Anderson
***@prexperts.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse