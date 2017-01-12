News By Tag
SCPA Workshop:Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders -Intersections of Identity, Biology, & Family For
The workshop will review Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs), which can include OCD, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, and Postpartum Psychosis.
Awareness that pregnant women are at risk of developing Postpartum Depression has increased in recent years. Less known, however, is that women (and their partners) are at greater risk of developing several other mental disorders during pregnancy and the postpartum period. These illnesses, known as Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs), include OCD, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, and Postpartum Psychosis. Symptoms of these disorders that are unique to the perinatal period will be described. Common therapeutic challenges in working with pregnant and postpartum patients will be presented, including issues related to changes in identity, role expectations, breastfeeding, hormonal shifts and sleep deprivation, birth trauma, family relationships, and work-family balance. The presentation will conclude with an overview of treatment techniques and interventions that may be used with patients who are experiencing PMADs.
Location: Adelphi University's Hauppauge Education and Conference Center
55 Kennedy Drive, Hauppauge (Facilities are handicapped accessible)
Sign in will begin at 6:45 PM - Workshop - 7:15pm - 9:15pm
Handouts and seating can be guaranteed only for those who pre-register and pay by 01/30/17.
PRICING:
SCPA Members: No Fee
Current Adelphi Faculty & Students: No Fee
Nonmembers: $15 fee if payment received by 01/30/17
$20.00 fee from 01/31/17 - 02/03/17 strictly subject to Seating Availability.
2 CE credits are available for a $30.00 additional fee
Certificate of Attendance available for $5.00 additional
ABOUT THE PRESENTERS
Dr. Helen G. Meyers has worked as a Clinical Psychologist for 34 years. With offices in Huntington and West Islip, she has a full-time general psychotherapy practice with a subspecialty in Perinatal and Postpartum Mood and Anxiety Disorders. She received her B.A. from the University of Rochester in 1974, a Ph.D. from St. John's University in 1981, and a Postdoctoral Certificate in Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy in 1992 from the Derner Institute of Adelphi University. Dr. Meyers has served on the Board of the Suffolk County Psychological Association for approximately 20 years in a variety of positions including a 2009-2011 term as President. She is a Member of the Advisory Board of the Postpartum Resource Center of New York, as well as a Member of Postpartum Support International. In addition, she is a member of the American Psychological Association and the New York State Psychological Association. Dr. Meyers has given presentations about Perinatal and Postpartum Mood and Anxiety Disorders for Good Samaritan Hospital residents in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Emergency Medicine, and Pediatrics; Huntington Hospital Obstetrician-
Dr. A. Samantha Dreyer has been a Clinical Psychologist for eight years. Her focus of practice for the last three years has been Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders. Dr. Dreyer received her B.A. from Harvard College in 1997 and her Psy.D. from Indiana State University in 2006. She has been a member of the Suffolk County Psychological Association since 2013 and is currently its Treasurer. She is a member of the American Psychological Association and of Postpartum Support International, and has completed PSI's training program for healthcare providers. She came to Long Island in 2005 for her predoctoral internship at Northport-VA Medical Center. In her early career, Dr. Dreyer provided services to residents of Gurwin Jewish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the Long Island State Veterans Home. In addition, Dr. Dreyer has been a lecturer at St. Joseph's College in Patchogue since January 2015 where she teaches undergraduate
REGISTRATION
If you have any questions (including information about our cancellation policy), please email administrator@
Suffolk County Psychological Association
P.O. Box 397
Commack, NY 11725
http://www.suffolkpsych.org
Media Contact
Suffolk County Psychological Association
631-423-2409
***@suffolkpsych.org
