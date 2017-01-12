SCPA Workshop:Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders -Intersections of Identity, Biology, & Family For

The workshop will review Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs), which can include OCD, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, and Postpartum Psychosis.

--Awareness that pregnant women are at risk of developing Postpartum Depression has increased in recent years. Less known, however, is that women (and their partners) are at greater risk of developing several other mental disorders during pregnancy and the postpartum period. These illnesses, known as Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs), include OCD, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, and Postpartum Psychosis. Symptoms of these disorders that are unique to the perinatal period will be described. Common therapeutic challenges in working with pregnant and postpartum patients will be presented, including issues related to changes in identity, role expectations, breastfeeding, hormonal shifts and sleep deprivation, birth trauma, family relationships, and work-family balance. The presentation will conclude with an overview of treatment techniques and interventions that may be used with patients who are experiencing PMADs.Adelphi University's Hauppauge Education and Conference Center55 Kennedy Drive, Hauppauge (Facilities are handicapped accessible)Sign in will begin at 6:45 PM - Workshop - 7:15pm - 9:15pmHandouts and seating can be guaranteed only for those who pre-register and pay by 01/30/17.No FeeNo Fee$15 fee if payment received by 01/30/17$20.00 fee from 01/31/17 - 02/03/17 strictly subject to Seating Availability.2 CE credits are available for a $30.00 additional feeCertificate of Attendance available for $5.00 additionalhas worked as a Clinical Psychologist for 34 years. With offices in Huntington and West Islip, she has a full-time general psychotherapy practice with a subspecialty in Perinatal and Postpartum Mood and Anxiety Disorders. She received her B.A. from the University of Rochester in 1974, a Ph.D. from St. John's University in 1981, and a Postdoctoral Certificate in Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy in 1992 from the Derner Institute of Adelphi University. Dr. Meyers has served on the Board of the Suffolk County Psychological Association for approximately 20 years in a variety of positions including a 2009-2011 term as President. She is a Member of the Advisory Board of the Postpartum Resource Center of New York, as well as a Member of Postpartum Support International. In addition, she is a member of the American Psychological Association and the New York State Psychological Association. Dr. Meyers has given presentations about Perinatal and Postpartum Mood and Anxiety Disorders for Good Samaritan Hospital residents in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Emergency Medicine, and Pediatrics; Huntington Hospital Obstetrician-Gynecologist attending physicians; Suffolk County Department of Health, Women's Division as well as a previous presentation to SCPA. Her podcast on the topic is still available on the SCPA website. She was a guest on a "God Squad" episode that addressed Postpartum Depression.has been a Clinical Psychologist for eight years. Her focus of practice for the last three years has been Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders. Dr. Dreyer received her B.A. from Harvard College in 1997 and her Psy.D. from Indiana State University in 2006. She has been a member of the Suffolk County Psychological Association since 2013 and is currently its Treasurer. She is a member of the American Psychological Association and of Postpartum Support International, and has completed PSI's training program for healthcare providers. She came to Long Island in 2005 for her predoctoral internship at Northport-VA Medical Center. In her early career, Dr. Dreyer provided services to residents of Gurwin Jewish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the Long Island State Veterans Home. In addition, Dr. Dreyer has been a lecturer at St. Joseph's College in Patchogue since January 2015 where she teaches undergraduateIf you have any questions (including information about our cancellation policy), please email administrator@suffolkpsych.org or call 631-423-2409 and be sure to leave a contact telephone number in your email or message. You may register and pay for this and all of our other workshops via our website using the form within this listing or by mailing in your payment (payable to SCPA) with your name and contact information to:Suffolk County Psychological AssociationP.O. Box 397Commack, NY 11725