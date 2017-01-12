News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
McCarthy Building Companies Ranks No. 29 in Solar Power World's Top 500 Solar Contractors List
McCarthy Ranks Among Top 25 Solar Utility Contractors in U.S.
The list ranks applicants according to influence in the residential, commercial and utility solar installation markets. McCarthy also ranked 25 in the 2016 Top Solar Utility Contractors list. Solar Power World magazine is a leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology.
McCarthy Southwest, a division of McCarthy Building Companies based in Phoenix, is leading the company's Renewable Energy team to focus on solar installation projects as well as other renewable energy projects. Currently, McCarthy's solar and renewable team is in the process of designing and installing 12 large-scale utility solar projects for a total of more than 600 MW around the country. In addition to large-scale PV installations in Arizona, California, Texas, Colorado, Arkansas, Nevada, Utah, Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri, McCarthy has also worked with various school districts and universities throughout the west to install smaller-scale solar projects on school rooftops and parking structures.
"Our Renewable Energy team at McCarthy has been working on solar installations for more than a decade. We have successfully completed or building close to 1 GW of utility-scale solar projects across the U.S.," said Scott Canada, senior vice president of the Renewable Energy team at McCarthy Building Companies. "We're pleased to be included in this list once again and to continue our work with the companies developing solar projects across the U.S."
About McCarthy Building Companies:
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse