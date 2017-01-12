 
McCarthy Building Companies Ranks No. 29 in Solar Power World's Top 500 Solar Contractors List

McCarthy Ranks Among Top 25 Solar Utility Contractors in U.S.
 
 
PHOENIX - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- McCarthy Building Companies Inc (http://www.mccarthy.com). was again named to Solar Power World's Top 500 Solar Contractors (mailto:http://www.solarpowerworldonline.com/2016-top-500-north-american-solar-contractors/) list and was ranked 29. In 2015, which the list was based on, McCarthy's Renewable Energy team installed 123.6 MW in communities throughout the U.S.

The list ranks applicants according to influence in the residential, commercial and utility solar installation markets. McCarthy also ranked 25 in the 2016 Top Solar Utility Contractors list. Solar Power World magazine is a leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology.

McCarthy Southwest, a division of McCarthy Building Companies based in Phoenix, is leading the company's Renewable Energy team to focus on solar installation projects as well as other renewable energy projects. Currently, McCarthy's solar and renewable team is in the process of designing and installing 12 large-scale utility solar projects for a total of more than 600 MW around the country. In addition to large-scale PV installations in Arizona, California, Texas, Colorado, Arkansas, Nevada, Utah, Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri, McCarthy has also worked with various school districts and universities throughout the west to install smaller-scale solar projects on school rooftops and parking structures.

"Our Renewable Energy team at McCarthy has been working on solar installations for more than a decade.  We have successfully completed or building close to 1 GW of utility-scale solar projects across the U.S.," said Scott Canada, senior vice president of the Renewable Energy team at McCarthy Building Companies. "We're pleased to be included in this list once again and to continue our work with the companies developing solar projects across the U.S."

About McCarthy Building Companies:

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Providing first value clean energy solutions to change the energy infrastructure of the nation drives us. Through innovation, McCarthy's renewable team is advancing the design and construction of energy projects to help communities in Arizona, and across the nation, address growing demands. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 16th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2016). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-owners/). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/mccarthybuilding), Twitter (https://twitter.com/McCarthyBuild), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/119184?trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mccarthybuild/) and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+MccarthyBuilding).
McCarthy Building Companies
Click to Share