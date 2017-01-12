News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Von Ahn Associates celebrates four decades in service to the legal community
Partners set to mark 20-year anniversary with growing court reporting company
The two partners attribute the company's prestige to an old-fashioned emphasis on personal attention to every client. Crawford said, "We live our mission statement, which is to turn transcripts around quickly and accurately."
In addition to its main office on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers, Von Ahn now has offices in south Fort Myers, Naples and Punta Gorda. Miller explained, "Our clients encouraged us to expand into neighboring counties to further service their needs. We listened and responded to their requests."
Crawford and Miller endeavor to be lifesavers to the legal community, which represent court reporting agencies' lifeblood. Von Ahn has a large group of reporters with "powerhouse personalities who really love their job, love meeting with clients every day and are willing to work long hours," Crawford explained. On the occasion a last-minute request is made, the company prides itself on doing what needs to be done to get a court reporter to cover that hearing or deposition.
Miller attested, "No two days are ever the same in the court reporting business, which makes it exciting to come to work every day."
Crawford and Miller look forward to the next 20 years, and positioning Von Ahn Associates for continued strength and growth for the next four decades or more.
Von Ahn Associates, Inc.
The court reporters at Von Ahn Associates, Inc., one of Southwest Florida's most dynamic reporting firms, are committed to a simple standard – getting your transcripts done quickly and accurately. Our well-trained professional court reporters serve Lee, Collier, Charlotte and Hendry counties, with full-service offices in downtown and south Fort Myers, Naples and Punta Gorda. Our four offices provide ample conference rooms and plenty of free parking. We strive for excellence in our field, and we love court reporting. Call (866) 513-0074 (tel:(866)%20513-
Contact
CONRIC PR
***@conricpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse