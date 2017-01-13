 
News By Tag
* Re Max
* Dallas
* Residential Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Christine Pagliaro Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Christine Pagliaro Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Christine Pagliaro Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Re Max
Dallas
Residential Real Estate

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

DALLAS - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates' office in Dallas welcomes new real estate agent, Christine Pagliaro, a former Financial Advisor.  She brings great experience working in sales and excelled in customer service. "I've always had an interest in real estate sales," stated Ms. Pagliaro. "RE/MAX DFW Associates has everything a new agent can ask for and I'm eager to start"

"I see great potential in Ms. Pagliaro," Ryan Cox, Manager of the Dallas office, articulated. "She brings a personable attitude and professional work ethics to our wonderful team here in Dallas; I look forward to seeing her business prosper"

"I transferred to RE/MAX DFW Associates because of my passion for real estate and their unlimited training and resources they provide for their agents," stated Ms. Pagliaro. "I want to be the best real estate agent for my clients and I believe in putting their needs first and making their dreams come true of home ownership"

Originally from New Jersey, Ms. Pagliaro moved to California and made her way to the DFW Metroplex seven years ago. She attended Rider University and received her Bachelor's degree in Finance.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Christine Pagliaro can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.532.3422 or via email at Christine.Pagliaro@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share