Christine Pagliaro Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates
"I see great potential in Ms. Pagliaro," Ryan Cox, Manager of the Dallas office, articulated. "She brings a personable attitude and professional work ethics to our wonderful team here in Dallas; I look forward to seeing her business prosper"
"I transferred to RE/MAX DFW Associates because of my passion for real estate and their unlimited training and resources they provide for their agents," stated Ms. Pagliaro. "I want to be the best real estate agent for my clients and I believe in putting their needs first and making their dreams come true of home ownership"
Originally from New Jersey, Ms. Pagliaro moved to California and made her way to the DFW Metroplex seven years ago. She attended Rider University and received her Bachelor's degree in Finance.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents.
Christine Pagliaro can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.532.3422
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
