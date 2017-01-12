News By Tag
District 1 Councilman Roberto C. Treviño Reports Strong Financial Support
City of San Antonio Councilman Reaches Masses with Fundraising Efforts
Councilman Treviño stated he is honored by the broad support he has received in his quest for re-election and he looks forward to continuing the hard work on behalf of the people of District 1 and San Antonio.
About Councilman Roberto Trevino
www.http://voterobertotrevino.com/
Roberto has been selected to serve on the Comprehensive Master Planning, Quality of Life, Public Safety, and Diverse and Dynamic Neighborhood committees. His varied background as both an architect and businessman, interested in both new construction and historic preservation projects, contributes to the broad perspective he brings to his position as District 1 councilman. He is deeply devoted to the continual evolution of San Antonio with the goal of providing a life of dignity for everyone.
Contact
Mohammad Rasool
***@voterobertotrevino.com
