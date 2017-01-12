 
District 1 Councilman Roberto C. Treviño Reports Strong Financial Support

City of San Antonio Councilman Reaches Masses with Fundraising Efforts
 
 
SAN ANTONIO - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- As campaign finance information comes in today, Councilman Roberto Treviño has a strong showing of financial support with over 110 donors providing $35,070 in contributions to his re-election bid. Individuals from across the community, including David Adelman, Ruth and John Agather, Mike Beldon, George Block, Mary Rose Brown, Ed Cross, Trish DeBerry, Gordon Hartman, Chris Hill, Lionel Sosa, Louis Terrazas and Kathleen Weir Vale promote his efforts as he prepares for the May 2017 election.

Councilman Treviño stated he is honored by the broad support he has received in his quest for re-election and he looks forward to continuing the hard work on behalf of the people of District 1 and San Antonio.


About Councilman Roberto Trevino

Councilman Treviño (www.http://voterobertotrevino.com/) attended Texas Tech University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree of Architecture and a Masters Degree in Business Management from the Rawls College of Business. He is a Registered Architect in the State of Texas. In addition to his architecture practice, he has served on the Bexar County Appraisal District Board of Directors and the Airport Advisory Committee.


Roberto has been selected to serve on the Comprehensive Master Planning, Quality of Life, Public Safety, and Diverse and Dynamic Neighborhood committees. His varied background as both an architect and businessman, interested in both new construction and historic preservation projects, contributes to the broad perspective he brings to his position as District 1 councilman. He is deeply devoted to the continual evolution of San Antonio with the goal of providing a life of dignity for everyone.

