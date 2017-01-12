News By Tag
Aligned Assets Publish Two Case Studies Concentrating On Accurate Addressing Within the Police
Aligned Assets are pleased to announce the publication of two new case studies that focus on the use of accurate addressing data at the centre of integrated, operational systems within the Police.
The second case study is about British Transport Police and their project to integrate a centralised location data system to feed their records management and command and control systems. As well as AddressBase Premium data, BTP also needed the ability to add depth to their location data with the additional information, such as railway lines and stations.
Both of these Case Studies showcase Aligned Assets' Bluelight Gazetteer system – The first Gazetteer Management System designed specifically for the Ordnance Survey AddressBase Premium dataset as well as a range of Aligned Assets' other address management tools.
Andy Hird, Managing Director of Aligned Assets explained that, "Accurate addressing is vital to the day to day operations of not just the Police, but to all of the emergency services."
"Our Bluelight gazetteer was developed in conjunction with the Emergency Services to ensure it supplies them with tools necessary to improve operations and mobilisation. We're proud to have worked on these projects with West Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police to provide them with the solutions needed to aid their important work in keeping the public safe."
