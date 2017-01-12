News By Tag
LifeVac Review, Life Saving Device Study Published In American Journal Of Emergency Medicine
The American Journal of Emergency Medicine has published an independent study documenting the effectiveness of LifeVac in removing an obstruction from a blocked airway.
"This is a significant moment in our quest to reduce the number of choking deaths each year and validates what we at LifeVac already knew. The LifeVac should be used as a last resort in a choking emergency or when the Heimlich Maneuver cannot be used," said Arthur Lih, Founder, CEO & Inventor of LifeVac. "This peer review provides credibility from the leading authority in emergency medicine that the LifeVac will effectively pull an object from an obstructed airway and should be part of every emergency kit for choking rescue.
LifeVac is currently being used in Fire and Police Departments, restaurants, elder care facilities and schools in the US and Europe. It is registered with the FDA as a class 1 medical device.
To purchase or for more information, visit www.lifevac.net or call 877-LIFEVAC.
