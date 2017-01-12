 
News By Tag
* LifeVac Review
* LifeVac
* Anti Choking Device
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mississauga
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


LifeVac Review, Life Saving Device Study Published In American Journal Of Emergency Medicine

The American Journal of Emergency Medicine has published an independent study documenting the effectiveness of LifeVac in removing an obstruction from a blocked airway.
 
 
Life vac Banner
Life vac Banner
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Journal of Emergency Medicine has published an independent study documenting the effectiveness of LifeVac in removing an obstruction from a blocked airway.

"This is a significant moment in our quest to reduce the number of choking deaths each year and validates what we at LifeVac already knew. The LifeVac should be used as a last resort in a choking emergency or when the Heimlich Maneuver cannot be used," said Arthur Lih, Founder, CEO & Inventor of LifeVac. "This peer review provides credibility from the leading authority in emergency medicine that the LifeVac will effectively pull an object from an obstructed airway and should be part of every emergency kit for choking rescue.

LifeVac is currently being used in Fire and Police Departments, restaurants, elder care facilities and schools in the US and Europe. It is registered with the FDA as a class 1 medical device.

To purchase or for more information, visit www.lifevac.net or call 877-LIFEVAC.

Sourec By: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifevac-life-savi...

Contact
LifeVac Review Canada Inc
8886616332
***@contexcanada.com
End
Source:LifeVac Review Canada Inc
Email:***@contexcanada.com
Tags:LifeVac Review, LifeVac, Anti Choking Device
Industry:Medical
Location:Mississauga - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LifeVac Canada Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share