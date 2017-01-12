News By Tag
Cobb County Resident Named to Keep Cobb Beautiful Board
Local Influencer Herschel E. Chalk III Appointed to a Two-Year Term
Chalk, a three-year resident of Cobb County, is the current president of the Kiwanis Club of Greater South Cobb as well as a member of South Cobb Toastmasters and former district public speaking champion. He is also the founder and managing director of The Xochitl Project, a South Cobb nonprofit that seeks to foster cultural and linguistic diversity through service.
Chalk's community involvement was part of the reason as to why he was selected for the board appointment. Cupid is working to increase community involvement, support the business community and build a safe community for families. The selection decisions were difficult due to the notable qualifications of applicants, especially those who have already served on the boards to which they applied.
"It's a great honor and privilege to serve my community as part of the Keep Cobb Beautiful board," Chalk said. "I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the community to strengthen and beautify Cobb County."
Keep Cobb Beautiful is made up of concerned people from all walks of life joined together to help the public become more aware and concerned about environmental issues. They do this by promoting stewardship of our communities through litter prevention, beautification, recycling and environmental education. Keep Cobb Beautiful has garnered several local and national awards for its programs. Learn more about Keep Cobb Beatiful at keepcobbbeautiful.org.
About Herschel E. Chalk III
Herschel E. Chalk III is an internationally recognized influencer in the areas of personal branding, leadership development, marketing campaigns, organizational expansion and corporate launch strategies. An entrepreneur who bridges many disciplines, he acts as a coach and consultant to organizations and small businesses and educates future entrepreneurs as a guest lecturer. He is a speaker, blogger and columnist with El Sol De Ohio newspaper.
Find out more about Herschel E. Chalk III by visiting http://www.slideshare.net/
Contact
Niche Marketing Strategies
678-379-3567
***@nmstrategies.com
