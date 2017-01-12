The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn Announces The Availability Of Speedweeks 2017 Tickets For Guests

Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort Offers Speedweeks 2017 TriOval Package with Hotel Bookings

-- The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn announces their limited time offer of Speedweeks 2017 race tickets for sale available for guests booking a 4-night or longer stay. Tickets are available to guests on a first come, first serve basis. Payment in full is required at the time of purchase. Two different TriOval packages are for available for sale. The Speedweeks 2-day TriOval package is for races on Saturday, February 25th and Sunday, February 26th. The Speedweeks 4-day TriOval Package is for races starting on Thursday, February 23rd and running through Sunday, February 26th. These tickets are in a section of the Speedway Stadium that is sold out and they are being offered to Best Western Aku Tiki Inn guests with no markup.The TriOval Club is a premium fan experience and includes:• Free Wi-Fi access in the concourse• Reserved 21-inch seats overlooking the start/finish line• Access to the stadium via a dedicated entrance• A private concourse area located directly behind the seating area. Food and beverage options along with comfortable seating and televisions are available at the private concourse• An open-air bar and patio that overlooks Midway and International Speedway Boulevard"These packages are the ultimate way to enjoy the race. We are pleased to be able to offer these options to our guests. This is a very limited time offer so we encourage race fans to act soon before we are sold out" stated Blaine Lansberry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn. This Daytona Beach oceanfront resort is located just minutes away from the Daytona International Speedway.The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn offers many amenities such as a nightly cocktail hour, a complimentary hot breakfast, high speed Wi-Fi internet access, a daily newspaper, and free parking. All of these amenities are included in their affordable rates. No resort fee is ever charged.A range of room types are available including rooms with an ocean view, oceanfront rooms, and efficiency rooms that include a four- burner stove with oven, a microwave, a coffee maker, mid-sized refrigerator, and utensils. Rooms without an efficiency come equipped with a small refrigerator, a microwave, and a coffee maker.Race fans can enjoy dining at Traders Restaurant, the on-site restaurant at the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn. Lunch and Dinner options are available for adults and children. A sample of the menu options include soup, salad, sandwiches, prime rib, steak, burgers, chicken, fish, desserts, and the signature dish of Traders, the ahi tuna poke bowl. Pizza can also be ordered and enjoyed by the pool.Guests, especially those with children, will appreciate the easy access to the beach and on-site pool. Families, solo travelers, and groups are always welcome at this resort.The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn is located at 2225 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach, Florida. To reserve a room and purchase Speedweeks tickets travelers should call 1-866-734-7746. Speedweeks tickets are valid for a limited time for guests booking a 4-night stay or longer, a limited number of tickets are available. For more information about this hotel visit online at: www.bwakutiki.com.