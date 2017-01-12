Merrimack College urged to add "Hindu" to its Jewish-Christian-Muslim Center

End

-- Hindus are urging renowned Merrimack College in North Andover (Massachusetts)to add "Hindu" to its Jewish-Christian-Muslim Relations Center to be inclusive for its Hindu students and the community.Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that by including Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world with about one billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought, Merrimack would be implementing its own "Mission Statement" which sought to "increase mutual understanding among peoples of diverse beliefs".Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, further said that Merrimack, by displaying this inclusivity, would be fulfilling its own claim: As a College in the tradition of the Augustinian Order Merrimack is inspired by the vision of St. Augustine that "There is no one in the human race to whom we do not owe love" (Letter 130:13).How a well-known educational institution could accomplish its "mission" "to enlighten minds" when its inter-religious relations center excluded various major world religions? Rajan Zed asked.Zed urged Michael K. Crowe, Dr. Christopher E. Hopey and Joseph Kelley; Trustees Chair, President and Center Director respectively of Merrimack; to work on restructuring its Center for the Study of Jewish-Christian-Muslim Relations and include Hinduism in it. If they needed any assistance in Hinduism, he or other scholars would be glad to help, Zed added.Moreover, it would be an opportunity for Merrimack to deliver on its "commitment"of spiritual development of students and its "dedication to the Augustinian values of hospitality, community and the pursuit of truth", Rajan Zed indicated.Founded in 1947, Merrimack College on a 220-acre campus attracts students "from all across the United States and around the globe" to its 90-plus graduate and undergraduate academic programs and claims to rank among the top 10 colleges in the North region of USA.