Merrimack College urged to add "Hindu" to its Jewish-Christian-Muslim Center
Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that by including Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world with about one billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought, Merrimack would be implementing its own "Mission Statement" which sought to "increase mutual understanding among peoples of diverse beliefs".
Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, further said that Merrimack, by displaying this inclusivity, would be fulfilling its own claim: As a College in the tradition of the Augustinian Order Merrimack is inspired by the vision of St. Augustine that "There is no one in the human race to whom we do not owe love" (Letter 130:13).
How a well-known educational institution could accomplish its "mission" "to enlighten minds" when its inter-religious relations center excluded various major world religions? Rajan Zed asked.
Zed urged Michael K. Crowe, Dr. Christopher E. Hopey and Joseph Kelley; Trustees Chair, President and Center Director respectively of Merrimack; to work on restructuring its Center for the Study of Jewish-Christian-
Moreover, it would be an opportunity for Merrimack to deliver on its "commitment"
Founded in 1947, Merrimack College on a 220-acre campus attracts students "from all across the United States and around the globe" to its 90-plus graduate and undergraduate academic programs and claims to rank among the top 10 colleges in the North region of USA.
