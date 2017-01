CeCe Peniston To Release New R&B/Soul Single "Sick" On Friday January 20th, 2017

Multi-Platinum Superstar CeCe Peniston to release her Spectra Music Group debut R&B/Soul single "Sick" featuring Paris Toon and Mothers Favorite Child on Friday January 20th, 2017.

-- CeCe Peniston is an international sensation and is considered to be one of the most successful dance club artists in the history of the US Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play Charts. Peniston was successful at scoring five major number one hits within three years. Her signature Dance hit "Finally" was #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and #2 on the UK Top 75. It became one of the biggest dance records in history to sell over 3 million copies worldwide.With numerous hits like "Finally", "We Got A Love Thang", "Keep On Walkin" and her current smash billboard hit "Nothing Can Stop Me", CeCe Peniston is a music force to be reckoned with, and her new single "Sick" is a song her fans are going to absolutely love."Sick" is a departure from the incredible dance music she has released in the past. A soulful R&B ballad featuring the talented Paris Toon and Mothers Favorite Child, "Sick" showcases a new vocal side that CeCe Peniston fans are going to go crazy over."Sick" written Paris Toon, Ted Belledin, Tanya Tiet and produced by Paris Toon."Sick" will be available digitally worldwide on Friday January 20th, 2017.Request "Sick" at your favorite radio station today.The official site for The Spectra Music Group may be found at www.spectramusicgroup.com Follow Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicIncThe official site for CeCe Peniston may be found at www.cecepeniston.com Follow CeCe Peniston on Twitter @CeCe_PenistonFor information and interviews contact info@spectramusicgroup.com