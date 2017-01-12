News By Tag
CeCe Peniston To Release New R&B/Soul Single "Sick" On Friday January 20th, 2017
Multi-Platinum Superstar CeCe Peniston to release her Spectra Music Group debut R&B/Soul single "Sick" featuring Paris Toon and Mothers Favorite Child on Friday January 20th, 2017.
With numerous hits like "Finally", "We Got A Love Thang", "Keep On Walkin" and her current smash billboard hit "Nothing Can Stop Me", CeCe Peniston is a music force to be reckoned with, and her new single "Sick" is a song her fans are going to absolutely love.
"Sick" is a departure from the incredible dance music she has released in the past. A soulful R&
"Sick" written Paris Toon, Ted Belledin, Tanya Tiet and produced by Paris Toon.
"Sick" will be available digitally worldwide on Friday January 20th, 2017.
Request "Sick" at your favorite radio station today.
The official site for The Spectra Music Group may be found at www.spectramusicgroup.com
Follow Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicInc
The official site for CeCe Peniston may be found at www.cecepeniston.com
Follow CeCe Peniston on Twitter @CeCe_Peniston
For information and interviews contact info@spectramusicgroup.com
Spectra Music Group
info@spectramusicgroup.com
