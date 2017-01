Ask a Tech Teacher recognizes Storyboard That and Photos for Class Best-in-Category Awards for 2016!

Storyboard That Recognized as Digital Storytelling Tool & Photos for Class received honorable mention for Tech Ed Tool

-- Storyboard That, the world's best digital storytelling tool, today announced that is has received not one, but two awards from. Storyboard That was recognized as thewhile Photos for Class received honorable mention for. Jacqui Murray, from Ask a Tech Teacher, reviewed Storyboard That in 2016 and wrote "Storyboard That blends authentically into most academic subjects and higher order thinking-based curricula. As students create their comic strip, they plan out actions, hone their creativity, practice writing skills, and sequence ideas."With over 3,000,000 storyboards created, Storyboard That has proven to be an a great edtech tool that boosts creativity, communication, and critical thinking among students in the classroom. This web-based software offers a customizable art library that features drag-and-drop characters, scenes, props, and many different layouts to choose from. Along with the award-winning digital storyboard creator, Storyboard That also offers over 300 Common Core-aligned teacher guides and lesson plans for use in ELA, History, Foreign Language, Special Ed, and STEM.Storyboard That ( http://www.storyboardthat.com ) is the brainchild of Aaron Sherman, CEO, who says "By creating a fun tool to improve how people communicate, we strive to do the world a service and make it a better place. We truly believe that by making it easier for people to describe ideas, user flows, basic processes, and anything else they want, people will be more willing to spend the time to do it. By making the descriptions (Storyboards)so easy to consume, people will want to share them and iterate over ideas. As this increases innovation, it makes everyone happier and more productive."About Storyboard That: Storyboard That (http://www.storyboardthat.com/)empowers users to create storyboards and graphic organizers with its award-winning, browser-based Storyboard Creator. Storyboard That has been featured in Free Tech 4 Teachers, Web English Teacher, TeacherCast, and Library Voice.