Ask a Tech Teacher recognizes Storyboard That and Photos for Class Best-in-Category Awards for 2016!
Storyboard That Recognized as Digital Storytelling Tool & Photos for Class received honorable mention for Tech Ed Tool
With over 3,000,000 storyboards created, Storyboard That has proven to be an a great edtech tool that boosts creativity, communication, and critical thinking among students in the classroom. This web-based software offers a customizable art library that features drag-and-drop characters, scenes, props, and many different layouts to choose from. Along with the award-winning digital storyboard creator, Storyboard That also offers over 300 Common Core-aligned teacher guides and lesson plans for use in ELA, History, Foreign Language, Special Ed, and STEM.
Storyboard That (http://www.storyboardthat.com) is the brainchild of Aaron Sherman, CEO, who says "By creating a fun tool to improve how people communicate, we strive to do the world a service and make it a better place. We truly believe that by making it easier for people to describe ideas, user flows, basic processes, and anything else they want, people will be more willing to spend the time to do it. By making the descriptions (Storyboards)
About Storyboard That:
