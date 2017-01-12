Renfroe Grows Its Manufacturing Capabilities By Expanding Production To Rockford, IL

Spread the Word

-- With an increased demand for its products and a desire to consistently provide customers with a faster delivery process, the manufacturing operations for J.C. Renfroe is moving to the expanded and modernized facilities at its parent company, The Caldwell Group, in Rockford, Illinois, announced Caldwell President Doug Stitt.While shifting production to Rockford, Renfroe's customer service, engineering, training and local warehouse will remain in Jacksonville, Florida. "The Renfroe brand for years has represented a high quality, and very proven product," Stitt continued. "So we plan to keep our folks who design, enhance and service the quality of the clamp line in Jacksonville. The only real difference is an even greater commitment to deliver more products to our customers faster."For over 75 years, Renfroe, a leading international manufacturer of industrial lifting products, has built a reputation for manufacturing the most reliable, durable plate clamps on the market. Other than the production location, nothing will change with the Renfroe product lines."Caldwell's investment in plant and equipment provides us with the latest manufacturing technology as well as a new but established ERP system. With a modern production facility and processes, as well as a geographical region better suited to support our manufacturing supply chain, it just made sense to support the Renfroe production in Rockford," reported Stitt.The Caldwell Group, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Rockford, designs, produces and markets an extensive line of material handling equipment for industrial and construction applications. Items ranging from standard products to custom engineered lifting solutions.For more information on J.C. Renfroe & Sons, visit jcrenfroe.com and for The Caldwell Group, visit caldwellinc.com.