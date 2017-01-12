Country(s)
Texas VA Loan Center Reiterates its Commitment to Provide the Most Efficient and Excellent Home Loans to Qualified Veterans
TexasVAloancenter.org renews its commitment to spread awareness about VA home loans and other mortgage options for Texas home buyers
Mr. Nicodemus stated, "Since the inception of the Veterans Affairs Home Loan Program, over 18 million military personnel have realized the American dream of home ownership. Since VA guarantees the loans against default, mortgage lenders like AMCAP Mortgage are in a position to pass along the savings to our veterans for their service."
One of the main reasons for the popularity of a VA home loan is its zero down payment option, which essentially gives qualified veterans 100% financing. Along with no money down, another great advantage of a VA loan is that there is no Mortgage Insurance requirement and the interest rates are lower than a conventional mortgage.
VA Home Loan is also gaining popularity among veterans in active services stationed overseas since one can purchase a home for his family back home. The minimum credit score requirement is only a 620 middle FICO while a mid-FICO score of 640 or higher is required for conventional loans.
To be considered eligible for VA home loans, certain requirements must be met. After establishing eligibility, you will need a Certificate of Eligibility (COE). The COE verifies to the lender that you are eligible to get a VA guaranteed loan. In a nutshell, The following can avail of the VA loan program:
· A veteran;
· Active duty Servicemember;
· Current or former National Guard or Reserve member activated for active Federal service;
· Current National Guard or Reserve member, never been activated for active Federal service;
· Discharged member of National Guard, never been activated for active Federal service;
· Discharged member of Selected Reserve, never been activated for active Federal service;
· Surviving spouse of a Servicemember who died on active duty;
· Surviving spouse of a veteran who died as a result of military service.
The VA entitlement is currently set at $36,000 although additional amounts can be obtained. The Veterans Affairs restrict all fees that can be charged to a borrower. There are certain allowable and non-allowable fees, respectively.
TheTexas VA loan center specializes in Veterans Affairs home loans for servicemen and women in the area. With the team of skilled and efficient VA Loan Specialists in Texas, efforts are made to ensure all sorts of useful information that can aid a client in learning about and choosing among different mortgage loan products are well stated.
Amcap Mortgage Ltd. is an approved VA home lender. With offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Virginia, AMCAP Mortgage aims to deliver the highest measure of customer satisfaction through the company's diverse team of professionals from different branches of the lending industry.
