Japanese Martial Arts Center hosts Ryushin Shouchi Ryu Swordsmanship Seminar

-- The Japanese Martial Arts Center, is ecstatic to host Yahagi Kunikazu Sensei, second soke of Ryushin Shouchi Ryu swordsmanship, for a 3 day seminar to be in Ann Arbor, MI in early April 2017.Yahagi Sensei (born in Tokyo, Japan) began studying traditional Japanese martial arts (kendo) in elementary school. He went on to earn the rank of judo 2 DAN as a youth, and studied classical kodubo (ancient arts) for more than 30 years under the tutelage of Kawabata Terukata Sensei, 1st Ryushin Shouchi Ryu soke (grandmaster). He was appointed the second soke of Ryushin Shouchi Ryu in 2008.Yahagi Sensei is the director of the Seiseikan Dojo in Tokyo. He currently holds an 8th DAN ranking in Kokusai Budoin Kobudo Hansi and 7th DAN in Kendo.Training will be March 31, from 6-8pm and April 1-2 from 9:30am-4:30pm at JMAC, located at 2875 Boardwalk St, Suite H, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.Preregistration is required. Tickets are $195, with a discount available for JMAC, SMAA, and IMAF members. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.japanesemartialartscenter.com/ events