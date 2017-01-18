News By Tag
Japanese Martial Arts Center hosts Ryushin Shouchi Ryu Swordsmanship Seminar
Japanese Martial Arts Center is hosting Yahagi Kunikazu Sensei for a 10 hour seminar featuring traditional Japanese swordsmanship training. Yahagi Sensei is one of the leading proponents of traditional Japanese martial arts.
Yahagi Sensei (born in Tokyo, Japan) began studying traditional Japanese martial arts (kendo) in elementary school. He went on to earn the rank of judo 2 DAN as a youth, and studied classical kodubo (ancient arts) for more than 30 years under the tutelage of Kawabata Terukata Sensei, 1st Ryushin Shouchi Ryu soke (grandmaster)
Yahagi Sensei is the director of the Seiseikan Dojo in Tokyo. He currently holds an 8th DAN ranking in Kokusai Budoin Kobudo Hansi and 7th DAN in Kendo.
Training will be March 31, from 6-8pm and April 1-2 from 9:30am-4:30pm at JMAC, located at 2875 Boardwalk St, Suite H, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.
Preregistration is required. Tickets are $195, with a discount available for JMAC, SMAA, and IMAF members. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.japanesemartialartscenter.com/
Japanese Martial Arts Center
Nicklaus Suino
734-720-0330
***@japanesemartialartscenter.com
