Geneva Naturals Worldwide Release
Premier skin care brand Geneva Naturals made its worldwide debut with a new collection of luxury anti-aging beauty products featuring the brand's unique blend of powerful yet pure, Swiss Dermatology approved formulations.
Geneva Naturals commitment to offering luxury skin care solutions at an affordable price made the decision to sell their products onAmazon an easy one. Additionally, the brands launch is accompanied by a new e-commerce website, GenevaNaturals.com, which features Geneva's inaugural three skincare products:
Advanced Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum: Geneva's Professional Swiss Formula Vitamin C+E Serum features 20% Vitamin C and Edelweiss, a special anti-aging (http://www.amztk.com/
Advanced Anti-Aging Retinol Cream: This Professional Swiss Formula Anti-Aging Retinol Cream features Retinol and Edelweiss. Combined with Hyaluronic Acid, Coconut Oil, Moringa Oil & Vitamin E, this night cream is specifically formulated to restore firmness and reduce the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles.
Advanced Anti-Aging Facial Moisturizer (http://www.amztk.com/
Geneva Naturals plans to expand its offerings with the introduction of a foaming cleanser, Day & Night Oils, Acne solutions, and more in mid 2017 and beyond.
