January 2017





Geneva Naturals Worldwide Release

Premier skin care brand Geneva Naturals made its worldwide debut with a new collection of luxury anti-aging beauty products featuring the brand's unique blend of powerful yet pure, Swiss Dermatology approved formulations.
 
 
MIAMI - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Premier skin care brandGeneva Naturals made its worldwide debut with a new collection of luxury anti-aging beauty products featuring the brand's unique blend of powerful yet pure, Swiss Dermatology approved formulations. Each Geneva Naturals product is formulated key ingredients known for their anti-aging properties, providing greater and more efficient skin care solutions.

Geneva Naturals commitment to offering luxury skin care solutions at an affordable price made the decision to sell their products onAmazon an easy one. Additionally, the brands launch is accompanied by a new e-commerce website, GenevaNaturals.com, which features Geneva's inaugural three skincare products:

Advanced Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum: Geneva's Professional Swiss Formula Vitamin C+E Serum features 20% Vitamin C and Edelweiss, a special anti-aging (http://www.amztk.com/geneva-naturals-vitamin-c-serum) plant that grows in the Swiss Alps. Combined with Hyaluronic Acid, Coconut Oil, Moringa Oil & Vitamin E, this serum is a natural alternative to going under the needle. In addition to its appearance- firming benefits, this serum also protects from free radical damage and soothes irritated skin.

Advanced Anti-Aging Retinol Cream: This Professional Swiss Formula Anti-Aging Retinol Cream features Retinol and Edelweiss. Combined with Hyaluronic Acid, Coconut Oil, Moringa Oil & Vitamin E, this night cream is specifically formulated to restore firmness and reduce the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles.

Advanced Anti-Aging Facial Moisturizer (http://www.amztk.com/unscented-day-moisturizer): Formulated with Edelweiss, this age-defense moisturizer helps to even skin tone, reduce the appearance of age spots while preventing the presence of new spots, hydrate and soothe the complexion and protect skin from environmental damage. Rich in antioxidants, Hyaluronic Acid, Coconut Oil and vitamins, this is a true anti-aging moisturizer.

Geneva Naturals plans to expand its offerings with the introduction of a foaming cleanser, Day & Night Oils,  Acne solutions, and more in mid 2017 and beyond.

